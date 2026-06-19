Inter extends contract with Cristian Chivu: Romanian specialist to stay until 2028

Italy's Inter has officially announced the continuation of its partnership with head coach Cristian Chivu. The Romanian specialist, who achieved immense success with the club in his debut season, will now lead at the San Siro until 2028. This decision is seen as a sign of the club management's high confidence in the results the coach delivered in a short period. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, Cristian Chivu achieved results even higher than expected last season. Under his leadership, the Nerazzurri won the Italian Serie A title and the Coppa Italia, achieving a "golden double". Having moved from the youth team (Primavera) to the first team in June 2025, the coach played a key role in winning the team's 21st scudetto and 10th national cup.

Historic results and new records

Chivu's debut season was remembered not only for the trophies but also for historic records. Over 58 matches, he turned the team into a truly dominant force. As a result, he was named the best coach of the season by Lega Calcio Serie A. This recognition once again proved that Chivu is one of the most talented and promising coaches in Europe.

Furthermore, the Romanian specialist joined the ranks of elite coaches in Inter's history. He became the fifth coach to win the championship in his first year at the club. Previously, this feat was achieved by Arpad Weisz, Alfredo Foni, Giovanni Invernizzi, and the legendary Jose Mourinho. Most importantly, Chivu became the only person in the club's history to win both the league and the cup in a single year as both a player and a coach.

Interismo philosophy and team spirit

Beyond the results on the pitch, Chivu won the love of fans and management through his loyalty to the club's values. When he started his work, he established "pride, loyalty, and Interismo" (the club's unique spirit) as core principles. This philosophy helped create a healthy environment in the dressing room and united the players toward a common goal.

The coach's humility also deserves special recognition. During the celebrations of the Coppa Italia and Serie A, he did not rush to be the first to lift the trophy. Instead, he preferred the players to be the center of attention. He only took the cup after the request of Lautaro Martinez and other leading players. This approach further strengthened the unity within the team.

The new contract ensures long-term stability for the club. Now, Inter's management aims to achieve victory not only in Italy but also on the European stage, specifically in the Champions League, together with Chivu. The process of strengthening the squad and integrating young talents into the first team in the coming seasons will also continue under Chivu's control.