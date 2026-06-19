Bogdan Guskov to face Jan Blachowicz in rematch in Serbia

·1·Sport
Bogdan Guskov to face Jan Blachowicz in rematch in Serbia

The final month of summer has started with exciting and hot news for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fans. On August 1st, the next major and prestigious "UFC Belgrade" tournament will take place in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. In this anticipated sports evening, one of the brightest stars of the Uzbek MMA world, our compatriot Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1), known for his powerful knockout punches, will enter the octagon.

Within the framework of this competition, our representative will compete in the light heavyweight division against the experienced and dangerous Polish former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz to settle an unfinished score.

Old scores in the octagon: Details of the unforgettable "UFC 323"

This is not the first time these two skilled athletes have clashed. Sports fans will well remember that the initial intense encounter between Guskov and Blachowicz took place on December 6, 2025, during the "UFC 323" tournament organized in the USA.

At that time, after a relentless and equal struggle over three rounds, the fight ended in a draw by judges' decision. Although both athletes demonstrated their full strength, it remained unclear who the true winner in the octagon was. Now, several months later, they have the opportunity to put a final period to this unfinished dispute on Serbian soil.

Currently, Bogdan Guskov's professional record stands at 18 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. This upcoming rematch is a crucial foundation for our compatriot to climb higher in the UFC rankings and take a bold step toward the championship belt.

Final conclusion from Zamin sports commentators:

This bout in Belgrade will undoubtedly be one of the most sensational rematches of the year. Fans sincerely believe that Bogdan, having drawn the right conclusions from the first fight, can defeat Blachowicz by knockout or submission this time. We wish our compatriot great success and a beautiful victory against the experienced Polish opponent. Go, Bogdan!

Stay tuned with us on Zamin's pages for the latest UFC insights, details of Bogdan Guskov's pre-fight training, and the hottest news from Belgrade!

Bogdan GuskovJan BlachowiczBelgradeSerbiaUFC
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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