Khabib Nurmagomedov's Prediction: Who Will Win the 2026 World Cup and the Golden Boot?

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to share his views on the heated debates surrounding the current World Cup. After calling the Uzbekistan national team the hungriest and most ambitious among the debutants, the athlete has now revealed his predictions for the main trophy and the Golden Boot race.

Top three contenders for the championship

According to Khabib, European giants will clearly dominate this year's Mundial. Notably, although he is not a fan, he rated the Germans' chances in the tournament the highest:

Germany — The main favorite of the competition. "I'm not their fan, but I still put Germany in first place," says Khabib. Netherlands — The main contender for second place. Spain — The team completing the top three.

Who will win the Golden Boot? 5 dangerous candidates

When discussing the contenders for the tournament's top scorer, the MMA star didn't limit himself to one name. He listed five forwards who are currently in terrible form and capable of breaking through any defense:

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Joao Felix (Portugal)

Harry Kane (England)