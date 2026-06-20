WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)
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WC 2026. Matchday 2
In the second round of the World Cup, the Morocco national team faced Scotland. In this Group G clash, the Africans secured a minimal victory, 1:0. The only goal was scored by Ismael Saibari in the 2nd minute.
WC 2026. Matchday 2
Scotland vs Morocco 0:1
Goal: Saibari 2
Thus, after two matches, Morocco sits second in the group with 4 points, behind Brazil. Scotland has 3 points.
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