WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)

In the second round of the World Cup, the Morocco national team faced Scotland. In this Group G clash, the Africans secured a minimal victory, 1:0. The only goal was scored by Ismael Saibari in the 2nd minute.

WC 2026. Matchday 2

Scotland vs Morocco 0:1

Goal: Saibari 2

Thus, after two matches, Morocco sits second in the group with 4 points, behind Brazil. Scotland has 3 points.