WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)

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WC 2026: Scotland vs Morocco 0:1 (watch the goal)

In the second round of the World Cup, the Morocco national team faced Scotland. In this Group G clash, the Africans secured a minimal victory, 1:0. The only goal was scored by Ismael Saibari in the 2nd minute.

WC 2026. Matchday 2
Scotland vs Morocco 0:1
Goal: Saibari 2

Thus, after two matches, Morocco sits second in the group with 4 points, behind Brazil. Scotland has 3 points.

ScotlandMoroccoIsmael SaibariBrazil
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