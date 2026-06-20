WC 2026: Will Vincenzo Montella leave the Turkey national team?

·3·Sport
WC 2026: Will Vincenzo Montella leave the Turkey national team?

Turkey's early exit from the group stage of the 2026 World Cup has caused a huge sensation and a wave of criticism in the country. «Spor Arena» former journalist of the publication Muhammad Duman shared his thoughts on head coach Vincenzo Montella's future with the national team, predicting that the Italian specialist will leave soon.

Journalist's opinion: "Control in the team has been lost"

According to Muhammad Duman, the current atmosphere surrounding Turkish football is very tense, and it is almost certain that this situation will end with the coach's resignation:

«I think Montella will resign. Control in the team has been lost. Everyone in Turkey is criticizing Montella. We expect the Football Federation to hold a meeting on this issue and make a decision after the World Cup».

The disappointing results of the Turkey national team at WC 2026

Having traveled to North America with high hopes, the Turks completely lost the chance to reach the playoff stage after two rounds. The team's results were a real blow to the fans:

Round

Opponent national team

Score

Consequence for the tournament

Round 1

Australia

0:2

Unsuccessful start in the tournament

Round 2

Paraguay

0:1

Complete loss of playoff hopes

Federation's decision awaited

Although Vincenzo Montella stated after the match against Paraguay that the team lacked luck and the players gave their all, the local press and experts are highlighting tactical errors. Ideas that the team's internal atmosphere and playing system have fallen apart are growing by the day.

The Turkish Football Federation does not want to make a hasty decision at the moment. As soon as the World Cup ends, a special report meeting will be organized, and a final decision will be made on whether the Italian specialist's contract will be terminated or maintained.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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