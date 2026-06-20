Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has made a surprising statement. According to the specialist, Argentina and Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is the player who best fits his playing style and tactical views. Goal.com reports this, citing COPE. report states.

The European champions' boss emphasized that if he had the chance, he would have recruited Alvarez for the Spanish squad. De la Fuente did not hide that he values the Argentine striker above not only Lionel Messi, but also world-class stars like Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Tactical choice and old debates

This "connection" between Luis de la Fuente and Julian Alvarez is not new. In 2022, during the voting process for the FIFA The Best award, the coach surprised everyone by placing Alvarez in first place. At the time, many accused the specialist of ignoring Lionel Messi, but the coach firmly defended his decision.

"I wasn't wrong then. Julian Alvarez fits my ideas of football perfectly. He would have become a very important figure in our system," the coach explained his choice. According to him, the striker's hard work and versatility on the pitch fit perfectly into the current tactical setup of the Spanish national team.

Currently, players like Mikel Oyarzabal operate in Spain's attacking line. However, De la Fuente believes that a player with Alvarez's profile would take the team's attacking potential to a new level. While acknowledging the skill of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, the coach stated that from a tactical point of view, he still prefers the Argentine.

Why Julian Alvarez specifically?

After winning every possible trophy with Manchester City, Julian Alvarez moved to Atletico Madrid this season. His relentless movement on the pitch, pressing of defenders, and adaptability to team play continue to impress many coaches.

For Uzbek football fans, this transfer and the coach's opinions are also interesting, as the Spanish school of football and La Liga debates have a large audience in our country. De la Fuente's bold views once again prove that in Spanish football, emphasis is placed more on players who fit the system rather than individual stars.

In conclusion, when criticized for not voting for Messi in his time, Luis de la Fuente replied: "I wasn't drunk, I just like Julian. He is a world champion and a great player." Today, the coach's position on this matter seems to remain unchanged.