Tottenham Look to Beat Manchester United to Mateus Fernandes Signing

·4·Sport
Tottenham Look to Beat Manchester United to Mateus Fernandes Signing

London's Tottenham club is showing activity in the summer transfer market and is very close to signing West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. The team managed by Roberto De Zerbi aims to leave its eternal rival Manchester Unitedbehind in this transfer race. Following West Ham's relegation, the 21-year-old Portuguese talent wishes to remain in the top division. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to renowned transfer expert Matteo Moretto, Tottenham have nearly succeeded in agreeing personal terms with the young midfielder. Although West Ham had an unsuccessful last season, Fernandes is recognized as one of the brightest young stars in the Premier League. Official negotiations between the clubs are now expected to begin.

Major Overhaul in Midfield

Tottenham management aims to fundamentally renew the squad. In addition to Mateus Fernandes, the club is also fighting for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. If the London club secures both players, it will be a serious sign of De Zerbi's ambitions for the next season. Tottenham have already strengthened the squad with players like Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Marcos Senesi.

Last season, Mateus Fernandes appeared in 39 matches across all competitions for West Ham, recording 5 goals and 5 assists. His technical skill on the pitch and defensive activity are said to be a perfect fit for Roberto De Zerbi's system. Since the player does not want to play in the Championship, he is inclined to move to another London club.

Blow to Manchester United's Plans

According to Goal.com, Manchester United had long viewed Fernandes as one of their primary targets. After the transfers of Aurelien Tchouameni and Elliot Anderson failed, the Old Trafford management focused all their attention on the Portuguese talent. It is said that Fernandes himself wanted to play in the same club as his national teammate Bruno Fernandes.

However, Tottenham's swift actions have put Manchester United in a difficult position. Now the "Red Devils" must either improve the terms offered by Tottenham or lose one of their main targets to a rival. Fernandes moved to West Ham from Southampton in 2025 for £40 million, and his current contract runs until 2030.

If this transfer takes place, Tottenham will not only strengthen the squad but also prove once again that they can compete with top clubs in the transfer market. Details of the financial agreement between the clubs are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

TottenhamManchester UnitedMateus FernandesTransfersPremier League
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