Moroccan Referees to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Portugal
The officiating crew for the match between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams in the second round of Group K at the World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has been announced.
This highly important and expectedly intense clash has been assigned to referees from the African continent.
Match officials:
Role
Full Name
Country
Referee
Jalal Jayed
Assistant Referee
Zakariya Brinsi
Morocco
Assistant Referee
Mustafo Akarkad
Morocco
Fourth Official
Abongayl Tom
South Africa
Fifth Official
Zaxele Sivela
South Africa
Under the control of the African football school:
Referee Jalal Jayed and his fellow countrymen on the sidelines are FIFA referees with extensive international experience, particularly in prestigious African tournaments. The selection of South African officials as reserves further demonstrates the serious approach to this match.
Match time and reminder:
Do not miss this decisive match for our representatives on their path to the play-offs:
Date: June 23
Kick-off time: Tashkent time 22:00
We wish our boys, who will fight bravely against the attacks of Roberto Martinez's pupils and Cristiano Ronaldo, fair officiating and a historic victory in the upcoming game! Forward, Uzbekistan!
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