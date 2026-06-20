Moroccan Referees to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Portugal

·32·Sport
Moroccan Referees to Officiate Uzbekistan vs Portugal

The officiating crew for the match between the Portugal and Uzbekistan national teams in the second round of Group K at the World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, has been announced.

This highly important and expectedly intense clash has been assigned to referees from the African continent.

Match officials:

Role

Full Name

Country

Referee

Jalal Jayed

Morocco

Assistant Referee

Zakariya Brinsi

Morocco

Assistant Referee

Mustafo Akarkad

Morocco

Fourth Official

Abongayl Tom

South Africa

Fifth Official

Zaxele Sivela

South Africa

Under the control of the African football school:

Referee Jalal Jayed and his fellow countrymen on the sidelines are FIFA referees with extensive international experience, particularly in prestigious African tournaments. The selection of South African officials as reserves further demonstrates the serious approach to this match.

Match time and reminder:

Do not miss this decisive match for our representatives on their path to the play-offs:

  • Date: June 23

  • Kick-off time: Tashkent time 22:00

We wish our boys, who will fight bravely against the attacks of Roberto Martinez's pupils and Cristiano Ronaldo, fair officiating and a historic victory in the upcoming game! Forward, Uzbekistan!

UzbekistanPortugalMoroccoUSACanada
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