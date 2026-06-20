World Boxing Cup: Final Opponents for Our Boxers

·38·Sport
World Boxing Cup: Final Opponents for Our Boxers

Tomorrow, the most exciting part of the World Boxing Cup taking place in Guiyang, China — the final bouts — will begin. Despite arriving with a depleted squad, the Uzbekistan national team will see 7 representatives climb into the ring for gold medals.

Looking at the pairings, intense clashes await us in both women's and men's categories. In particular, the traditional derby between the local and Kazakhstani boxers in the -50 kg weight class (the bout between Jalilov and world champion Tashkenbay), as well as the fight of Olympic and world champion Abdumalik Xalokov, will undoubtedly be the highlights of the tournament.

Full and convenient schedule of tomorrow's historic bouts:

Weight Class

Uzbekistan Boxer

Opponent and Country

Category

-48 kg

Farzona Fozilova

Jyoti (India)

Women

-50 kg

Asilbek Jalilov

Sanjar Tashkenbay (Kazakhstan)

Men

-57 kg

Nigina O‘ktamova

Prachi (India)

Women

-60 kg

Abdumalik Xalokov

Luiz Gabriyel (Brazil)

Men

-80 kg

Javohir Ummataliyev

Vanderley Pereira (Brazil)

Men

-90 kg

To‘rabek Xabibullayev

Isaak Okoh (England)

Men

+80 kg

Oltinoy Sotimboyeva

Yilian Jan (China)

Women

Competition order and time:

  • Start of bouts: Tomorrow morning from 09:00 onwards.

  • Format: For the convenience of fans, all bouts will be divided into two separate programs (sessions).

We wish success to all our boys and girls entering the ring to once again show the world the true strength of the Uzbek boxing school. May the gold medals be yours, go Uzbekistan!

UzbekistanChinaKazakhstanGuiyangIndia
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