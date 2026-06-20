World Boxing Cup: Final Opponents for Our Boxers

Tomorrow, the most exciting part of the World Boxing Cup taking place in Guiyang, China — the final bouts — will begin. Despite arriving with a depleted squad, the Uzbekistan national team will see 7 representatives climb into the ring for gold medals.

Looking at the pairings, intense clashes await us in both women's and men's categories. In particular, the traditional derby between the local and Kazakhstani boxers in the -50 kg weight class (the bout between Jalilov and world champion Tashkenbay), as well as the fight of Olympic and world champion Abdumalik Xalokov, will undoubtedly be the highlights of the tournament.

Full and convenient schedule of tomorrow's historic bouts:

Weight Class Uzbekistan Boxer Opponent and Country Category -48 kg Farzona Fozilova Jyoti (India) Women -50 kg Asilbek Jalilov Sanjar Tashkenbay (Kazakhstan) Men -57 kg Nigina O‘ktamova Prachi (India) Women -60 kg Abdumalik Xalokov Luiz Gabriyel (Brazil) Men -80 kg Javohir Ummataliyev Vanderley Pereira (Brazil) Men -90 kg To‘rabek Xabibullayev Isaak Okoh (England) Men +80 kg Oltinoy Sotimboyeva Yilian Jan (China) Women

Competition order and time:

Start of bouts: Tomorrow morning from 09:00 onwards.

Format: For the convenience of fans, all bouts will be divided into two separate programs (sessions).

We wish success to all our boys and girls entering the ring to once again show the world the true strength of the Uzbek boxing school. May the gold medals be yours, go Uzbekistan!