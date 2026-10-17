The hegemon of English football in recent years, Manchester City, may face unprecedentedly severe punishment on the international stage. According to European media reports, UEFA is considering disqualifying Manchester from European competitions for seven to ten years, accusing them of massive violations of Financial Fair Play rules.

If the club's appeal is rejected, the "Citizens" will not be able to participate in the Champions League and other European cups until at least 2034.

114 out of 115 articles violated: Details of the charges

According to information published by well-known sports journalist Cesar Augusto Londono, the situation is developing as follows:

When will the decision be announced? UEFA will officially present its final and firm decision after the charges are fully confirmed by the independent commission of the English Premier League (EPL);

Charges on 114 counts: Manchester City faces a massive package of charges of violating 114 out of 115 points of financial transparency and fair play regulations;

Titles will not be stripped: At the same time, it is reported that UEFA is not putting on the agenda the issue of depriving the club of the English championship titles, the Champions League trophy, and other honors won on the pitch in previous years.

Mass exodus of stars and the fate of Abdukodir Husanov

Such catastrophic disciplinary measures expected to be applied to the club will directly affect the future of key leaders and young talents in the squad:

Interest of top clubs in Husanov: Defender of the Uzbekistan national team Abdukodir Husanov also plays for Manchester City. This season, he has already managed to take the field in 7 official matches wearing the main team's jersey. Reports are widely spread in the European press that other prominent EPL clubs — Chelsea , Aston Villa , as well as Everton and Bournemouth — are showing serious interest in our compatriot;

The race of clubs has begun: Taking advantage of the created uncertainty, Europe's leading giants are establishing initial contacts with the star players of the Manchester team and their agents right now;

Threat of lower league and inevitable transfers: Industry experts note that if the EPL relegates the club to a lower division and UEFA closes the doors to the international arena for 10 years, this will become the main factor forcing not only Husanov, but almost all the team's stars, to leave Manchester.

The most sensational financial trial in the history of English football is nearing its end, and its outcome could completely change the balance of power in continental football as a whole.