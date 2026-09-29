Manchester City issues official statement: We are surprised by the Commission's decision, we will appeal

Following the conclusion reached by the Premier League Commission regarding financial breaches, Manchester Cityfootball club issued an official statement expressing its strong disagreement with the decision. The leadership of the English giant openly stated that they were not only disappointed by the published findings but also deeply surprised by the verdict reached.

The club categorically denies all charges brought against it, emphasizing that it possesses an extensive base of irrefutable evidence confirming its innocence and will defend its position to the end in all legal instances. The statement notes that the commission's conclusion is full of serious and gross errors regarding law, principles, and facts, and is completely unfounded. For this reason, the 'Citizens' will fully exercise their right to a legal appeal.

“Surprise, a collection of errors, and irrefutable evidence”: 5 key points of the statement

“Manchester City” club’s most important official points regarding their official response:

“We are disappointed and surprised”: The club expressed deep regret and surprise at the conclusion published by the Premier League commission;

“We are innocent of the charges and have evidence”: The 'Citizens' announced that they possess an irrefutable evidence base confirming their position and their innocence;

Legal and substantive errors identified in the conclusion: The club noted that the commission's decision consists of many serious errors from the point of view of law, principles, and facts;

Official appeal to be filed: “Manchester City” will appeal to all higher legal and regulatory bodies to protect its rights;

8 years of cooperation and silence regime: The club stated that it has complied with Premier League requirements for 8 years and will not provide further comments until the legal proceedings are concluded.

Classification of Manchester City's legal position against the Premier League commission's conclusion

Key arguments, demands, and timeline of future actions in the club's statement:

Analysis criteria and directions The club's official position and statement Future prospects and legal significance of the case Initial assessment of the commission's decision Disappointment, surprise, and shock Entering a phase of uncompromising litigation with the Premier League leadership Attitude towards the charges The club considers itself absolutely innocent of all charges Attempt to fully justify its reputation and financial policy Legal basis and evidence Possession of a collection of irrefutable official documents Obligation to disclose independent evidence during the trial Key flaws in the conclusion Serious errors in legal norms, principles, and facts Leverage to overturn the decision in the appeal instance Next practical step Filing a formal appeal to all legal instances Delaying the enforcement of sanctions and a long-lasting legal process 8-year relationship with the Premier League Compliance with rules based on trust in an “impartial and independent regulator” Diplomatic doubt cast on the impartiality of the league's management

Sports and jurisprudence expertise: Can City's appeal overturn the penalty?

Conclusions of sports lawyers, football insiders, and financial analysts:

“Strategy of buying time and pushing back pressure”: The club's statement about “irrefutable evidence” is not just a defense, but an open declaration of war against the Premier League commission; filing an appeal will delay the execution of any sanction (points deduction or fines) for at least several more months, possibly until next season;

“Repetition of the UEFA precedent”: Recall that previously UEFA also banned Manchester City from the Champions League for two years, but the club had this decision almost completely overturned through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne; however, Premier League internal rules do not fall under CAS jurisdiction and are reviewed through an independent appeal panel, which makes the fight even more complex;

8-year investigation and league reputation: There is no turning back for the Premier League; if the commission's conclusion is overturned on appeal, it will be a huge embarrassment for the Premier League's regulatory system; if confirmed, the “Citizens” will be victims of heavy sanctions — in either case, the biggest legal battle in the history of English football is just beginning.

Do you think Manchester City can prove their innocence through an appeal and escape punishment, or will the Premier League commission stand firm this time and punish the giant club? How will this conflict affect the morale and title race of Enzo Maresca's team this season? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this fateful statement in the football world with all fans!