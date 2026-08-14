Rare feat: Erling Haaland sets four Guinness records at once!

“Manchester City” club and Norway’s leading striker Erling Haaland has achieved a rare feat in the history of world football. The Norwegian phenomenon has received four official certificates from Guinness World Records at once.

The official announcement and photo report were published on the organization’s social media pages. The awards mainly recognize the footballer’s fantastic and unmatched goalscoring consistency.

Four legendary records entered in the Guinness Book

Erling Haaland is now officially recognized as a world-record holder for the following four historic achievements:

Nations League record holder: The top scorer in UEFA Nations League history — 19 goals ;

Absolute Premier League record: The player to reach 100 goals fastest in Premier League history — in just 111 matches ;

King of single-season goals: The player to score the most goals in a single Premier League season — 36 goals in the 2022/2023 season;

Champions League five-goal haul: The only player to score five goals in a single UEFA Champions League match.

These records once again prove that the 26-year-old Norwegian striker is one of the most dangerous and prolific forwards in modern football.

Share your opinion in the comments and send the article to your friends via Telegram or other social networks.