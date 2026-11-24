The 5th round of the league phase in the Champions League, the most prestigious competition in European club football, is set to begin. On November 24–25, fans can look forward to intense matches such as Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa, Real Madrid vs. PSV, Manchester City vs. Napoli, Sabah vs. Barcelona, and PSG vs. Roma. For some teams, this round could be a crucial step toward reaching the next stage.

Half of the league phase is now behind us. Every point earned by the teams will now directly impact their position in the tournament table and their chances of reaching the playoffs. According to the UEFA calendar, 18 matches involving 36 teams will be played in the 5th round.

Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa: The Istanbul Test

One of the most notable matches of the round will take place in Istanbul, where Turkey's Galatasaray hosts England's Aston Villa.

The Birmingham side, led by Unai Emery, is eager to showcase its potential on the European stage. Aston Villa has scored 12 goals in the current season. For the team, the match in Istanbul is important both for demonstrating their attacking capabilities and for strengthening their position in the competition.

However, Galatasaray is a formidable opponent on its home turf. In recent years, the Turkish club has recorded good results in home matches against English teams. According to UEFA data, the team has won all of its last three home games against English clubs.

Therefore, Emery's side is not in for an easy match. The atmosphere in Istanbul and the aggressive play of the hosts could prove to be a serious test for Aston Villa.

Real Madrid vs. PSV: Will Mourinho's team continue their winning streak?

At the Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, Real Madrid will host the Dutch club PSV. The Spanish giants, led by José Mourinho, will look to continue their winning run in the competition.

However, PSV cannot be overlooked. The Eindhoven side is capable of playing attacking football and aims to provide serious resistance to the Madrid team.

According to statistics provided by UEFA, the two clubs have met eight times in European competitions. Real Madrid has won three times, PSV once, and four matches have ended in a draw. The teams' last encounter took place in the quarter-finals of the 1988/89 European Cup.

Notably, Kylian Mbappé is closing in on his 75th Champions League goal. If the French star scores against PSV, he will become one of the youngest players in the history of the competition to reach this milestone.

Manchester City vs. Napoli: De Bruyne against his former team

Another highly anticipated match of the round will be held in Manchester, where Manchester City hosts the Italian club Napoli.

A special aspect of this match is Kevin De Bruyne playing against his former team. The Belgian midfielder spent ten seasons with Manchester City before moving to Napoli in the summer of 2025, achieving great success with the team in the Champions League and the English Premier League.

De Bruyne made 442 appearances for City, scoring 108 goals. Now, he will step onto the pitch as an opponent against his former club.

Manchester City's home record is also noteworthy. The English club has lost only two of its last 27 home matches in the Champions League. Erling Haaland has managed to score in each of his previous three European matches against Napoli.

For the Italians, trips to England have not been easy. Napoli has yet to win on the ground of an English club in the Champions League. Therefore, the match in Manchester will be a serious examination for the team.

Sabah vs. Barcelona: The Catalan club in Azerbaijan

One of the most discussed matches on Wednesday will take place in Azerbaijan, where local club Sabah hosts Barcelona.

For the Catalan club, this match is of great importance in achieving their goals in the league phase. Barcelona wants to secure a high position and qualify directly for the Round of 16.

Statistics also confirm the attacking potential of Hansi Flick's team. According to UEFA, at least three goals have been scored in each of Barcelona's last 22 Champions League league phase matches, with a total of 105 goals scored in these games.

However, Sabah cannot be considered an easy opponent. The Azerbaijani club has shown great fighting spirit in its home matches. For the hosts, the match against a European giant is an opportunity to prove themselves and delight their fans.

Of course, Barcelona is clearly superior in terms of squad and international experience. But the atmosphere in Azerbaijan and the fighting spirit of the hosts could add extra intrigue to the match.

Lille vs. Bayern: An important trip for the Munich side

Bayern Munich will be the guest of Lille in France in the 5th round. The main task for the Munich side in this match is to win and improve their position in the tournament table.

Bayern's attacking prowess in recent matches is noteworthy. According to UEFA statistics, the German club has managed to score at least two goals in 12 of its last 13 Champions League matches.

The team's young star Lennart Karl is also in the spotlight. He has already scored five goals in the Champions League before turning 19. Another goal could move him higher on the list of the youngest prolific scorers in the history of the competition.

However, Lille is capable of providing worthy resistance at home. The French club has managed to score in each of its last nine home matches. Therefore, Bayern is not in for an easy victory.

PSG vs. Roma: A big clash in Paris

The reigning European champion PSG hosts the Italian club Roma. Luis Enrique's team aims to continue its strong performance in the league phase and secure another victory.

The Parisians have managed to score 20 goals in their first four matches. This result shows just how high their attacking potential is.

Another advantage for PSG is their confident play at home. The team has not lost in its last 14 Champions League matches. This is considered one of the best results in the club's history.

Roma, however, is not going to Paris with an easy task. The main goal for the Italians is to contain the opponent's attacks and make effective use of their opportunities. The fact that the Romans have won only one of their last 11 away matches shows how difficult this trip will be.

Sporting vs. Manchester United: A new test for the English club

A match between Sporting and Manchester United will take place in Lisbon. For both teams, this match is important in terms of strengthening their position in the league phase.

Sporting is distinguished by its attacking football at home. The Portuguese club has managed to score in each of its last 22 Champions League league phase matches. This shows the team's consistency in attack.

Manchester United, meanwhile, needs to improve its away results. The English club has won only one of its last 11 away matches in the Champions League.

Therefore, the match in Lisbon may not be easy for the visitors. While Sporting strives to win in front of its fans, Manchester United will try to secure important points.

Other important matches of the 5th round

On November 24, Arsenal will host Borussia Dortmund at home. The Londoners have not lost in their last 16 Champions League league phase matches. Arsenal has won all of its last 12 home matches.

On the same day, Feyenoord vs. Porto, Leipzig vs. Lens, Como vs. AEK, and Slovan vs. Betis matches will also be played.

On November 25, Brugge vs. Liverpool, Inter vs. Stuttgart, Shakhtar vs. Fenerbahçe, Atlético vs. Viking, and Slavia vs. Villarreal matches will be in the spotlight for fans.

Champions League: 5th round match schedule

Tuesday, November 24 — Tashkent time:

22:45 — Galatasaray vs. Aston Villa

22:45 — Bodø/Glimt vs. LASK

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Real Madrid vs. PSV

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Manchester City vs. Napoli

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Arsenal vs. Borussia Dortmund

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Feyenoord vs. Porto

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Como vs. AEK

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Slovan vs. Betis

01:00 (night of Nov 25) — Leipzig vs. Lens

Wednesday, November 25 — Tashkent time:

22:45 — Sabah vs. Barcelona

22:45 — Slavia vs. Villarreal

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Lille vs. Bayern Munich

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — PSG vs. Roma

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Sporting vs. Manchester United

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Brugge vs. Liverpool

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Atlético vs. Viking

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Inter vs. Stuttgart

01:00 (night of Nov 26) — Shakhtar vs. Fenerbahçe

The 5th round of the Champions League is expected to once again demonstrate the true strength of the teams. In particular, matches involving Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Manchester City will be the center of attention for fans. As we step into the second half of the league phase, every victory carries great significance on the road to the playoffs.