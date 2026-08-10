Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward on loan

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Aston Villa want to sign Real Madrid forward on loan

English club Aston Villa have made serious efforts to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick in the final days of the transfer window. Unai Emery’s team are exploring the possibility of bringing the young Brazilian to Birmingham on loan. According to talkSPORT, negotiations between the parties have entered an active phase. Goal.com reports .

The talented 20-year-old Brazil international spent the second half of last season on loan at French club Lyon. During that period, he made 21 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. He also featured at the World Cup, showcasing his potential at international level.

Aston Villa continue their activity in the transfer market

The Birmingham-based club are working actively to strengthen their squad. Aston Villa are not the only club interested in Endrick, with Italian side Roma also competing for his signature. However, head coach Unai Emery wants the young forward in his squad to further bolster the attack and prepare properly for Champions League matches.

The team’s main striker is currently Ollie Watkins, who scored 21 goals last season. The squad also includes Tammy Abraham and young talent Brian Madjo. However, the demanding and congested season ahead, along with the Champions League fixtures, means the club’s hierarchy must further strengthen the attack.

Squad changes and new plans

Aston Villa have been highly active during the summer transfer window. In particular, Morgan Rogers’ record £117 million move to Chelsea created financial opportunities for the club. The hierarchy immediately began working to replace him, signing Juan Musambi, João Gomes from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Alejandro Garnacho on loan from Chelsea and Modou Keba Sissé.

The club are also close to agreeing a £17 million deal for Atlético Madrid left-back Matteo Ruggeri as they look to strengthen their defence. These transfers are aimed at ensuring Aston Villa remain competitive both in domestic competition and on the international stage.

Serious challenges await the team. Thanks to their Europa League triumph last season, Aston Villa will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. The match will serve as a test ahead of the team’s Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

Aston VillaEndrickReal MadridTransfersChampions League
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