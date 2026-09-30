Ahead of the winter transfer window in the English Premier League, another major intrigue has come to the fore. According to reports from influential British sports publications and club media, London club "Chelsea" is showing serious interest in "Manchester City" center-back, 22-year-old Uzbek talent Abdukodir Husanov. Planning to bring him to London as early as January, the new head coach of the "Blues", Xabi Alonso, aims to solve the team's disastrous defensive crisis precisely with Husanov's help.

As it turns out, "Chelsea" has conceded a staggering 12 goals in their first 5 matches, giving them the worst defensive record in the EPL. Insider Simon Phillips notes that the club management has decided not to waste time and has already resolved to contact the Uzbek footballer's agents. Moreover, the threat of financial punishment and potential exclusion from competitions surrounding "Manchester City" could further accelerate this transfer.

"12 goals conceded, Xabi Alonso's plan, and uncertainty at City": 5 main facts

The most important details regarding Abdukodir Husanov's potential transfer to "Chelsea":

"Chelsea" entering negotiations: According to insiders, the Londoners will soon make official contact with representatives of the 22-year-old Husanov;

Xabi Alonso's defensive crisis: Conceding 12 goals in their opening 5 matches, "Chelsea" has become the league's weakest defense, and the coach is selecting Husanov to switch to a 3-defender formation;

EPL leader in ball recoveries: Averaging 2.7 ball recoveries per game, Abdukodir ranks absolute 1st in Enzo Maresca's team;

Uncertainty at "Manchester City": Starting the season in the main squad and remaining on the bench in recent matches, the Uzbek defender has a high probability of leaving the club against the backdrop of financial penalties;

Serious competition among European giants: Besides "Chelsea", clubs like Premier League sides "Aston Villa", "Everton", and "Bournemouth" are also showing serious interest in Husanov.

Classification of Abdukodir Husanov and "Chelsea" defensive line issues

An analysis of the player's situation at "City", his statistics, and his potential role at the London club:

Indicators and analysis criteria Abdukodir Husanov ("Manchester City") "Chelsea" defense and Xabi Alonso's situation Player age and position 22 years old, modern center/right defender Insecurity in defense and disrupted youth balance Current season activity Started in the first 3 matches, then remained on the bench Conceded 12 goals in 5 matches, setting an EPL anti-record Main statistical superiority 2.7 ball recoveries per match (club leader) Loss of duels and lack of aggressiveness Tactical flexibility Performs flawlessly in center-back roles in both 3 and 4-man defenses Xabi Alonso intends him for the right side in a 3-defender scheme Squad changes Possibility of leaving following "City"'s threat of sanctions Plan to part ways with Fofana or Acheampong in the winter Interested parties "Chelsea", "Aston Villa", "Everton", "Bournemouth" Ready to spend primary resources in the January transfer window

Tactical and transfer market expertise: Why does Husanov need Xabi Alonso like air and water?

Conclusions of English football experts:

"Lack of aggression and uncompromising play": While defenders like Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill, and Wesley Fofana handle the ball well, they lack toughness in one-on-one clashes; Husanov is considered a true "shield" who intercepts the ball from opponents like a "predator" and denies them success in aerial duels;

Xabi Alonso's classic 3-4-2-1 system: During his championship-winning season at "Bayer", the coach utilized three physically strong and fast defenders; Husanov's actions in the right center-back position will allow wing-backs to push forward freely and minimize counter-attack threats;

"Man City" crisis — "Chelsea"'s golden opportunity: If "Manchester City" is docked points for financial fair play violations or expelled from competitions, players will begin leaving the club en masse; "Chelsea" contacting Husanov right now is a strategic step to beat competitors (specifically "Aston Villa") and snatch up one of Europe's most promising defenders.

In your opinion, is it better for Abdukodir Husanov to stay at "Manchester City" and fight for a starting spot, or move to "Chelsea" under Xabi Alonso and become the London club's main defender? If the choice were up to him, which team in the EPL would be the absolute best fit for the Uzbek legionnaire? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive analysis on the transfer saga of Uzbek football pride Abdukodir Husanov with all enthusiasts!