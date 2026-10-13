What did Ruben Dias say about Abduqodir Khusanov ahead of the match against PSG?

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What did Ruben Dias say about Abduqodir Khusanov ahead of the match against PSG?

Manchester City, the reigning English champion and European powerhouse, and its leading central defender Ruben Dias have highly praised the potential and skills of their teammate — talented Uzbek defender Abduqodir Khusanov — ahead of an important UEFA Champions League fixture.

Ahead of the intense clash against France's PSG, the Portuguese star spoke specially at the official press conference about Khusanov's role in the team and his physical capabilities.

"Very talented and physically strong": Dias's sincere praise

Ruben Dias described the adaptation of the young Uzbek defender to the team and his strengths as follows:

  • A full-fledged member of the team: "Khusanov is a part of the team. He has fully integrated into our family";

  • Physical power and potential: "He is a very talented footballer and very physically strong. Abduqodir is a player who can bring great value and help Manchester City," Dias emphasized.

Abduqodir Khusanov's performance this season

The Uzbek central defender continues to cement his place in the squad of the "Citizens":

  • Minutes on the pitch: Khusanov has featured in a total of 6 official matches across all competitions this season;

  • Actions: Although he has not yet recorded any goal contributions (goals or assists), he continues to earn the trust of the coaching staff and star teammates with his reliable play in the defensive line.

Central match details

  • Competition: UEFA Champions League, league phase, Matchday 2;

  • Teams: Manchester City — PSG;

  • Date and time: Wednesday, October 14;

  • Venue: City of Manchester, Etihad Stadium.

Khusanov's potential appearance on the pitch in this super match between two European giants is expected to be a major event for Uzbek football fans.

Abduqodir KhusanovManchester CityRuben DiasUEFA Champions League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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