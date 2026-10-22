Absolute record in football history: Ronaldo's earnings exceed $2 billion

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Absolute record in football history: Ronaldo's earnings exceed $2 billion

The star of the Portugal national team and Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr club, Cristiano Ronaldo, has conquered a new financial peak in world sports.

According to calculations by the influential US publication Forbes, the 41-year-old legendary forward has been officially recorded as the first footballer in sports history whose total career earnings have exceeded $2 billion. He continues to break records not only with his results on the pitch, but also with his massive business empire.

$300 million in a single season: What does Ronaldo's income consist of?

Cristiano firmly maintains undisputed leadership in the list of the world's highest-paid footballers. His total revenue for the 2026/2027 season is estimated at $300 million:

  • Club salary and bonuses: $250 million — guaranteed funds paid for his performances with Al-Nassr;

  • Commercial and advertising contracts: $50 million — income earned through his personal brand (CR7), major global sponsorship deals, and entrepreneurial activities.

Ronaldo's main pursuer on the list, Lionel Messi, lags behind him by more than double ($145 million), while Kylian Mbappe rounds out the top three with a figure of $100 million.

According to Forbes: TOP-10 highest-earning footballers

The total annual income of all 10 goalscorers in the ranking amounts to nearly $942 million (before taxes and agency fees):

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) — $300M

  • Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) — $145M

  • Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) — $100M

  • Erling Haaland (Manchester City) — $85M

  • Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) — $76M

  • Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) — $55M

  • Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr) — $54M

  • Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) — $45M

  • Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) — $42M

  • Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) — $40M

As can be seen from the list, despite being over 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to demonstrate unmatchable figures both in sports and financial terms for representatives of the younger generation.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrForbesFootballer earnings
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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