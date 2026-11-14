Rudi Garcia shares what it is like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo: "He is a true professional"

2 min read48
Rudi Garcia shares what it is like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo: "He is a true professional"

Former Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia shared his impressions and interesting memories from his time working with the famous striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. According to him, working with the Portuguese star was both easy and, at the same time, a significant responsibility.

"He was the first to arrive at training and the last to leave"

According to information from The Athletic, Rudi Garcia highly praised Ronaldo's infinite love for football and his professionalism. The coach noted that with his attitude, Cristiano always set an example for other young players on the team.

"It was very easy to work with him because he is a great player, and everyone knows that. At the same time, he is a very good person and a true professional. When you see his emotions, you understand that he lives for football," — said Garcia.

The former coach also specifically recalled Ronaldo's extremely serious approach to training sessions:

"I witnessed it myself. He would be the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. He would even celebrate victories in small training games as if he had won the Champions League, repeating his famous goal celebration."

Coach and player career

Details

Rudi Garcia's time at Al-Nassr

June 2022 — April 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's club

With Al-Nassr since the beginning of 2023

Key trait

High professionalism, leadership, and tireless work ethic

Training environment

Celebrating even small game victories with great passion

The history of cooperation between the coach and the star

It is worth noting that it was during Rudi Garcia's tenure that the Saudi Arabian club signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the coach left the club in April 2023, he has always spoken warmly about the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo, for his part, continues to break his own records for Al-Nassr to this day.

In your opinion, what is the main secret of Cristiano Ronaldo, who still maintains top physical form despite having turned 41? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport