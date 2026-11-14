Rudi Garcia shares what it is like to work with Cristiano Ronaldo: "He is a true professional"

Former Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia shared his impressions and interesting memories from his time working with the famous striker Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. According to him, working with the Portuguese star was both easy and, at the same time, a significant responsibility.

"He was the first to arrive at training and the last to leave"

According to information from The Athletic, Rudi Garcia highly praised Ronaldo's infinite love for football and his professionalism. The coach noted that with his attitude, Cristiano always set an example for other young players on the team.

"It was very easy to work with him because he is a great player, and everyone knows that. At the same time, he is a very good person and a true professional. When you see his emotions, you understand that he lives for football," — said Garcia.

The former coach also specifically recalled Ronaldo's extremely serious approach to training sessions:

"I witnessed it myself. He would be the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. He would even celebrate victories in small training games as if he had won the Champions League, repeating his famous goal celebration."

Coach and player career Details Rudi Garcia's time at Al-Nassr June 2022 — April 2023 Cristiano Ronaldo's club With Al-Nassr since the beginning of 2023 Key trait High professionalism, leadership, and tireless work ethic Training environment Celebrating even small game victories with great passion

The history of cooperation between the coach and the star

It is worth noting that it was during Rudi Garcia's tenure that the Saudi Arabian club signed Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the coach left the club in April 2023, he has always spoken warmly about the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo, for his part, continues to break his own records for Al-Nassr to this day.

In your opinion, what is the main secret of Cristiano Ronaldo, who still maintains top physical form despite having turned 41? Leave your thoughts in the comments!