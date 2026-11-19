Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from the Portuguese national team is said to have caused not only leadership issues but also financial problems for the country's football. Portuguese football agent Miguel Alfonso stated that the star player's departure could cost the federation approximately 85 million euros by the 2030 World Cup. With these remarks, Alfonso emphasized that Ronaldo's importance to Portuguese football is not limited to results on the pitch. According to him, there is currently no player in the national team capable of providing the same level of leadership as Cristiano. Ronaldo has left, but there is no leader to replace him In an exclusive interview with the "Euro-Football.Ru" publication, Miguel Alfonso assessed the current situation in the Portuguese national team. "There are a number of problems at the moment. Since Ronaldo left, no real leader has emerged in the national team.

Currently, three players are vying for this status, but none of them can become the team's main icon," the agent said. In his opinion, filling the void left by Ronaldo in the national team is not just about football skills. For years, Cristiano has been the team's main symbol and one of the biggest sources of interest for fans. The federation could lose 85 million euros Alfonso also mentioned financial losses as the most serious problem. He said the federation has not been able to find a short-term solution to offset the decline in revenue following Ronaldo's departure. According to the agent's calculations, losses could amount to approximately 85 million euros by the 2030 World Cup. At the same time, it is reported that the Portuguese Football Federation planned to increase its annual budget from 210 million euros to 240 million euros this year. Against the backdrop of these plans, declining revenues could create additional difficulties for the organization.