The primary driver for this sharp rise in Musk's capital was the 5.46 percent increase in SpaceX shares during trading (and more than 7 percent in after-hours trading). This was fueled by positive overall dynamics in the technology sector and the billionaire's statement regarding the expansion of a program to donate (transfer) SpaceX shares to children in the US.

According to Forbes rankings, on November 27, 2026 , entrepreneur Elon Musk 's net worth increased by $39.3 billion (4.78 percent) in a single day. As a result, his total capital reached $862.8 billion , making him the absolute leader in daily growth among the world's billionaires.

Key indicators and status in the billionaire rankings

At the same time, despite the record growth in the last 24 hours, Musk's total wealth had decreased by $25.3 billion over the past week. The top three world billionaires whose capital increased the most on November 27 are as follows:

№ Billionaire Company / Activity Daily wealth growth 1 Elon Musk SpaceX, Tesla +$39.3 billion (+4.78%) 2 Jeff Bezos Founder of Amazon +$8.6 billion 3 Mark Zuckerberg Head of Meta +$6.5 billion

Do you think Elon Musk's total capital will be able to cross the $1 trillion mark for the first time in history in the coming months?

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