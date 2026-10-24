Crucial Win in Qarshi: Nasaf Defeats Sogdiana to Return to the Top Four
In one of the central matches of the 25th round of the Uzbekistan Super League held in Qarshi, the local Nasaf club hosted the Jizzakh-based Sogdiana team and secured a victory in a fierce battle with a score of 2:1. The disciples of Ruziqul Berdiyev took a two-goal lead in the first half and, despite the pressure at the end of the match, secured the vital 3 points.
Quick goals and Gudushauri's skill
The match began with sharp attacks from the hosts:
Quick strike from Abdukholiqov:
In the 6th minute of the match, experienced striker Bobir Abdukholiqov outplayed the defenders to open the scoring (1:0); Second goal:
The 'Dragons' continued the pressure, and in the 36th minute, Georgian legionnaire Paata Gudushauri placed the team's second goal into the opponent's net (2:0); Intrigue in the final minutes:
The Jizzakh side brought the score to 2:1 in the 85th minute thanks to a precise move by Sardor Jamolov, but they failed to restore balance in the remaining time. Changes in the tournament table
This victory was of great importance for the Qarshi side in the fight for prize places at the end of the season:
Nasaf's run:
After the success, the team brought their points to 41 and climbed to 4th place in the Super League table; Sogdiana's situation:
Remaining at 29 points after the defeat, the Jizzakh team occupies the 11th position. Match report:
Super League. 25th round
Nasaf — Sogdiana 2:1
Goals:
Abdukholiqov 6, Gudushauri 36 — Jamolov 85. Nasaf:
Nematov, Davronov, Komilov, Gaybullayev, Bahromov (Muhiddinov, 63), Abdukholiqov, Rustamov, Rahmatov, Gulomov (Shala, 63), Gudushauri (Abdirahmatov, 80), Eshmurodov. Sogdiana:
Mitrovic, Juraboyev, Qobilov, Jumatov (Jamolov, 72), Asqarov (Boltaboyev, 46), Michin (Zaimovic, 67), Ivanovic, Doriyev, Karimov, Mavlonqulov (Urinboyev, 46), Nurmatov (Qahramonov, 46). Mitrovich, Jo‘raboyev, Qobilov, Jumatov (Jamolov, 72), Asqarov (Boltaboyev, 46), Michin (Zaymovich, 67), Ivanovich, Doriyev, Karimov, Mavlonqulov (O‘rinboyev, 46), Nurmatov (Qahramonov, 46).
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