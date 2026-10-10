"Nasaf" defeats "Dinamo" in Karshi in the final seconds and returns to the top four

The clash between "Nasaf" and Samarkand's "Dinamo" clubs, held in Karshi as part of the 23rd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, became one of the most intense and dramatic matches of the current national championship season. The fate of the match was decided in the final minutes added by the referee, with the hosts securing a comeback 2:1 victory.

Thanks to these crucial three points, Ruziqul Berdiyev's charges significantly strengthened their position in the standings.

A "goal rain" in the final 15 minutes

Although the main part of the match was rich in battles, all the goals and unexpected turns occurred at the end of the game:

Opening goal (80th minute): "Nasaf" forward Adenis Shala hit the opponent's goal, putting the team from Karshi ahead;

Rapid response from Samarkand (83rd minute): "Dinamo", which rushed into attack after conceding, saw substitute Oybek Urmonjonov restore parity on the scoreboard three minutes later — 1:1;

The decisive blow in the 90+6th minute: Capitalizing on a situation that arose inside the penalty area in the final seconds added by the referee, defender Alibek Davronov scored the goal that gave the "dragons" a precious victory — 2:1.

Shift in the standings: "Dragons" in 4th place

The outcomes of the hard-fought match in Karshi directly affected the teams' seasonal goals:

"Nasaf" rises to the 4th position: After this victory, the "dragons" brought their points total to 37 , firmly taking 4th place in the championship table;

"Dinamo" remains in 9th place: The team from Samarkand, which came very close to taking points in Karshi, sits in 9th place with 30 points.

Match sheet and lineups

Super League. 23rd round

"Nasaf" — "Dinamo" 2:1

Goals: Adenis Shala (80), Alibek Davronov (90+6) — Oybek Urmonjonov (83).

"Nasaf": Abduvohid Nematov, Akramjon Komilov (Alibek Davronov, 61), Golib Gaybullayev, Sardor Bahromov, Adenis Shala, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov (Murod Rahmatov, 61), Bobir Abdikholikov (Yusuf Otubanjo, 61), Sharof Muhitdinov (Dilshod Murtazayev, 71), Oybek Rustamov, Abbos Gulomov (Paata Gudushauri, 83), Umar Eshmurodov.

"Dinamo": Edem Nemanov, Artyom Radayev, Mikhail Shtefan, Aziz Amonov (Oybek Urmonjonov, 62), Anvar Hojimirzayev (Jahongirbek Abdusalomov, 88), Amadu Dumbuya (Abdugafur Haydarov, 88), Salim Mustafoyev, Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, Akbar Khudoyberdiyev (Rasul Yuldoshev, 63), Kharis Haydarevich (Tigran Avanesyan, 63), Firdavs Abdurahmonov.

This hard-fought victory showing great character achieved in Karshi once again proved that "Nasaf" has firm intentions to seriously fight for prize-winning places in the final part of the championship.