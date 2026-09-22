Abduvohid Nematov, the primary goalkeeper for the Uzbekistan national team and the Qarshi-based club Nasaf, has finally responded to the sharp criticism directed at goalkeepers by fans and experts following the World Cup matches. When asked by journalists during a national team training camp about the criticism regarding goalkeepers' height and errors, he clearly stated that it is wrong to blame the entire situation on a single line or individual.

Citing the dramatic clash against Portugal as an example, Nematov said: “If you look at it overall, it’s being talked about as if the team scored 4 goals and I conceded 5, causing us to lose. The whole team lost. Criticism has always existed; it existed for those before me and will exist for those after me. If necessary, it will exist for you too.”, he replied sharply and calmly. After the matches at the Mundial, the height and positional errors of the goalkeepers were heavily discussed, but Nematov reminded everyone that the entire team is equally responsible for the failure.

So, is our national team's goal truly struggling with height or experience? Can this courageous response from Nematov stop the critics, and will the number 1 goalkeeper be able to respond to his detractors on the pitch in the upcoming major tests?

“The Portugal match, the height factor, and team responsibility”: 5 key points of Nematov’s statement

Key highlights from the press conference at the national team training camp:

Responsibility is not just on the keeper: Nematov opposed viewing the defeat solely as a goalkeeper's error, emphasizing that both victory and defeat belong to the entire team;

The example of the Portugal match: The goalkeeper stated that in a high-scoring game, the whole team made mistakes in defense and attack, and it is unfair to blame only the last line;

Reaction to criticism of height and anthropometry: Despite the objections ofexperts regarding the height of goalkeepers, he pointed out that professional approach and hard work are more important;

Criticism is an integral part of football: “It existed before me and will exist after,” Nematov showed that he views public opinion as a natural process;

Confidence in the future: The goalkeeper promised that conclusions would be drawn and, God willing, everything would change for the better in the future.

Abduvohid Nematov's position: Critics' claims and the goalkeeper's response

Comparison of fan objections and the goalkeeper's position:

Raised issues Critics' and experts' claims Abduvohid Nematov's response Main cause of defeats Goalkeeper errors and unreliable play The entire team's play is struggling; you cannot blame one person Anthropometric indicator (height) Short stature against international giants Reaction and tactics are important in modern football, height is not an excuse Dramatic game against Portugal The main accusation is conceding many goals “The team scored 4, and it’s as if only I conceded 5 and we lost” Psychological response to criticism Risk of breaking under pressure “Criticism has always existed and will exist, there is no escaping it” Next plan and goal Demand to reconsider the position in the squad Drawing correct conclusions from mistakes and moving forward

Football expertise: Why are goalkeepers always the first target?

Conclusions of sports analysts and national football experts:

The cruel fate of goalkeeping: A striker can waste 5 easy chances in 90 minutes and become a hero by scoring one goal; a goalkeeper, however, can make 10 super saves and be stoned as the main culprit for the entire defeat if he makes one mistake;

Anthropometry and modern trends: It is true that there are more goalkeepers taller than 190 cm in European and South American teams, but legends like Iker Casillas, David Ospina, or Keylor Navas became world-class despite being around 185 cm; therefore, the problem is not just height, but how much the defensive line allows the opponent to shoot;

Pressing at the level of Portugal: If the defensive line cannot handle the pressure in a match against top teams like Portugal, it is inevitable that even the world's best goalkeeper will concede consecutive goals;

Nematov's psychological stability: Abduvohid's open and sharp response in front of journalists shows that his inner character has not broken and that he has a leadership spirit capable of withstanding pressure.

Abduvohid Nematov's open response to criticism reminded us that problems in our national team should be solved with team unity, not superficial excuses.

In your opinion, are goalkeepers more to blame for our team conceding goals in the World Cup and major international matches, or is it the disorganization of the defensive line? Do you believe Abduvohid Nematov will remain our national team's number 1 goalkeeper? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this hot analysis of Uzbek football with all fans!