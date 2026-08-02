Doriyev Show: Sogdiana Defeats Mash’al Away in Guzar

In the 15th round of the Super League, Sogdiana defeated Mash’al 3:1 away from home, slightly improving their difficult position in the league table. The absolute hero of the match was Ljupcho Doriyev — the North Macedonian forward scored all three goals.

Doriyev's hat-trick brought crucial three points to the Jizzakh side, while the striker further strengthened his lead in the top scorers race.

Doriyev needed just five minutes to open the scoring

The match in Guzar started very successfully for the guests. Ljupcho Doriyev broke the deadlock against Mash'al as early as the 5th minute, putting Sogdiana ahead — 0:1.

The early goal allowed the Jizzakh team to continue playing according to their game plan. Although the hosts tried to equalize, the score remained unchanged in the first half.

After the break, Doriyev took center stage once again.

Mash’al's situation worsens after a penalty

In the 48th minute, Sogdiana was awarded a penalty. Stepping up to the spot, Doriyev converted the opportunity to make it 0:2.

12 minutes later, the North Macedonian player scored his third goal. After his shot in the 60th minute, the scoreboard showed 0:3, practically sealing the fate of the match.

Before this round, Doriyev was leading the Super League scoring charts with eight goals. Following his hat-trick against Mash’al, his tally for the season reached 11 goals.

Doriyev personally scored every single goal for Sogdiana in Guzar.

Mash’al responds only in the final minutes

The hosts failed to avoid a heavy defeat, but managed to score a consolation goal late in the match.

Substitute Azizbek Choriyev narrowed the deficit in the 90+2nd minute. However, this goal did not affect the match outcome — 1:3.

Mash'al had to make a forced substitution in the opening minutes: Aziz Choriyev replaced Farrukh Ibrohimov in the 12th minute. It was he who scored his team's only goal late in the game.

Match Goals

Minute Goalscorer Score 5 Ljupcho Doriyev 0:1 48 Ljupcho Doriyev, penalty 0:2 60 Ljupcho Doriyev 0:3 90+2 Azizbek Choriyev 1:3

Sogdiana takes an important step out of the danger zone

As a result of the victory, Ulugbek Bakayev's team increased their points tally to 15, rising to 13th place in the league table.

These three points were especially vital for the Jizzakh side. The team had lost their previous two matches against Neftchi and Lokomotiv, meaning another dropped point in Guzar could have worsened their situation further. Match schedules also note that following their win over Khorazm, Sogdiana had suffered two consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Mash’al remained at the bottom of the table with 4 points. Every point will be crucial for the Mubarak team for the remainder of the season.

Doriyev becomes Sogdiana's main pillar

The game in Guzar proved another truth: Sogdiana's greatest attacking force is Ljupcho Doriyev.

He not only single-handedly decided the match outcome, but also managed to pull away from his rivals in the goalscoring race. Although the Jizzakh team lacked consistency in the first half of the season, Doriyev's goals are lifting the team out of dangerous situations.

Lineups

Mash’al: Vladislav Rusanov, Boburjon Asqarov, Farruh Ibrohimov, Tohirbek To‘xtasinov, Drago Bumbar, Ergash Ismoilov, Zafarbek Akramov, Sherzod Fayziyev, Ibrohim G‘anixonov, Sardor Abduraimov, Humoyun Murtozayev.

Sogdiana: Milan Mitrovich, Islomjon Qobilov, Zoir Jo‘raboyev, Behruz Jumatov, Filip Ivanovich, Petar Michin, Javohir Qahramonov, Ollabergan Karimov, Jamshid Boltaboyev, Zabihillo O‘rinboyev, Lyupcho Doriyev.

A result more important than a hat-trick

Doriyev's three goals were the main event of the match. However, the most important outcome for Sogdiana is withstanding the pressure against a relegation-threatened rival and securing the necessary three points.

Now the main question is: can Doriyev's goalscoring form completely lead the team out of the danger zone?

Do you think Ljupcho Doriyev will be the Super League top scorer at the end of the season? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram or other social networks!