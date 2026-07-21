Super League Matchday 13 begins: three-day schedule announced

Today, July 21, the 13th matchday of the Uzbekistan Super League kicks off. During the three-day round, reigning champions Neftchi will visit Sogdiana in Zomin, while Pakhtakor hosts Khorezm.

Another notable match of the round features Mash'al and Nasaf facing off. All matches are scheduled to start at 20:00.

Champions face a test in Zomin

One of the central matches of Matchday 13 will take place between Sogdiana and Neftchi.

The reigning champions are taking the field in search of crucial away points, while Sogdiana will attempt to stop one of the favorites on their home turf.

The match will be held in Zomin on July 21 and will start at 20:00.

Pakhtakor looks to recover lost points

After dropping points in the previous round, Pakhtakor hosts Khorezm this time.

The Tashkent side aims to win their home match and solidify their position in the league table. Khorezm will try to pull off an upset in the capital.

On July 21, Bukhara and Bunyodkor will also face each other.

Mash'al vs Nasaf clash expected

On July 22, fans' attention will be focused on the match between Mash'al and Nasaf.

Derbies between regional rivals are usually intense. Lokomotiv vs Andijon and Kokand-1912 vs AGMK will also take place on the same day.

The round concludes with Navbahor's home game

The final matches of Matchday 13 will be held on July 23.

Surkhon hosts Dinamo, while Navbahor takes on Qizilqum in Namangan.

Super League Matchday 13 Schedule

July 21, Tuesday

20:00 — Sogdiana vs Neftchi

20:00 — Bukhara vs Bunyodkor

20:00 — Pakhtakor vs Khorezm

July 22, Wednesday

20:00 — Mash'al vs Nasaf

20:00 — Lokomotiv vs Andijon

20:00 — Kokand-1912 vs AGMK

July 23, Thursday

20:00 — Surkhon vs Dinamo

20:00 — Navbahor vs Qizilqum

The eight matches of Matchday 13 could significantly impact the league table. Every point is crucial, especially for teams fighting for the title.