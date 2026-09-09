Dragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against Bunyodkor

Uzbekistan Super League One of the central and principled matches of the 21st round took place in the city of Qarshi. The local club Nasaf hosted the renowned Tashkent team Bunyodkor in front of their home fans. Aiming only for a victory to climb higher in the league table, the 'Dragons' took full control from the opening minutes and defeated the capital side with a resounding 3:0 scoreline. Ruziqul Berdiyev His charges managed to strike serious blows to the opponent's defense in both halves thanks to tactical discipline and combination play. So, who stood out in the goal show in Qarshi, what were the starting lineups, and how did this important success affect the league table? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the main intrigue: the new status of Nasaf, now with 31 points, and the fate of Bunyodkor, which remains in a difficult position.

The 'Dragons' pressure: Goal frenzy from Gulamov, Rakhmatov, and Mukhitdinov

The match was played under the complete territorial dominance and intense attacks of the hosts:

Early strike from Abbos Gulamov: In the 14th minute, a quick attack by Nasaf was successfully completed, with Abbos Gulamov opening the scoring (1:0);

Bekjon Rakhmatov's goal before the break: Just before the end of the first half, in the 37th minute, Bekjon Rakhmatov breached the capital team's goal for the second time, consolidating the hosts' lead (2:0);

Final touch from Sharof Mukhitdinov: With the outcome of the game practically decided, Sharof Mukhitdinov scored with a beautiful strike in the 87th minute to make it a rout (3:0);

Reliable defense: National team goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov and the team's defensive line kept a clean sheet throughout the match.

"We had to show bright football to our fans in every home match. The boys performed the task excellently and achieved an important victory," the Nasaf coaching staff noted.

Starting lineups and substitutions

The coaches fielded the following players for this principled clash:

Nasaf lineup: Abduvohid Nematov, Alibek Davronov, Akromjon Komilov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Bobur Abdikholikov (Golib Gaybullayev, 66), Sharof Mukhitdinov, Oybek Rustamov, Bekjon Rakhmatov (Yashnarbek Berdirakhmonov, 45), Abbos Gulamov, Paata Gudushauri (Yusuf Otubanjo, 66), Umarbek Eshmurodov;

Bunyodkor lineup: Abdumavlon Abduljalilov, Sardor Rakhmonov, Amir Turaqulov, Sardor Abdunabiyev, Muhammad Khakimov, Shahzodjon Nematjonov, Narimonjon Akhmadjonov, Nosirjon Abdusalomov, Abdurakhmon Sulaymonov (Mirkomil Annamatov, 56), Shamsiddin Tursunmahamadov (Fakhriddin Muhammadov, 56), Ivan Bukrin.

Drastic change in the league table

The most important question interesting many Uzbek football fans is how the teams' positions in the Super League table have changed after this match. The most important conclusion is that, after the big home victory, the Qarshi team Nasaf increased its points tally to 31 and is currently in 7th place in the competition table. For the once-hegemonic Tashkent club Bunyodkor, a difficult period continues: the 'Swallows' remain in the dangerous 15th place with only 19 points. While this confident performance by Nasaf shows that the team will fight for top spots at the end of the season, Bunyodkor needs to improve the situation immediately to remain in the elite division.

Do you think Nasaf can maintain this winning pace until the end of the season and break into the top three? What do you think is the main reason for Bunyodkor, once considered an Asian giant, remaining in 15th place? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this major clash in Uzbek football with your friends and fellow fans!