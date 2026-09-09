Dragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against Bunyodkor

·46·Sport
Dragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against Bunyodkor

Uzbekistan Super League One of the central and principled matches of the 21st round took place in the city of Qarshi. The local club Nasaf hosted the renowned Tashkent team Bunyodkor in front of their home fans. Aiming only for a victory to climb higher in the league table, the 'Dragons' took full control from the opening minutes and defeated the capital side with a resounding 3:0 scoreline. Ruziqul Berdiyev His charges managed to strike serious blows to the opponent's defense in both halves thanks to tactical discipline and combination play. So, who stood out in the goal show in Qarshi, what were the starting lineups, and how did this important success affect the league table? At the end of the article, we provide all the details regarding the main intrigue: the new status of Nasaf, now with 31 points, and the fate of Bunyodkor, which remains in a difficult position.

The 'Dragons' pressure: Goal frenzy from Gulamov, Rakhmatov, and Mukhitdinov

The match was played under the complete territorial dominance and intense attacks of the hosts:

  • Early strike from Abbos Gulamov: In the 14th minute, a quick attack by Nasaf was successfully completed, with Abbos Gulamov opening the scoring (1:0);

  • Bekjon Rakhmatov's goal before the break: Just before the end of the first half, in the 37th minute, Bekjon Rakhmatov breached the capital team's goal for the second time, consolidating the hosts' lead (2:0);

  • Final touch from Sharof Mukhitdinov: With the outcome of the game practically decided, Sharof Mukhitdinov scored with a beautiful strike in the 87th minute to make it a rout (3:0);

  • Reliable defense: National team goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov and the team's defensive line kept a clean sheet throughout the match.

"We had to show bright football to our fans in every home match. The boys performed the task excellently and achieved an important victory," the Nasaf coaching staff noted.

Starting lineups and substitutions

The coaches fielded the following players for this principled clash:

  • Nasaf lineup: Abduvohid Nematov, Alibek Davronov, Akromjon Komilov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov, Bobur Abdikholikov (Golib Gaybullayev, 66), Sharof Mukhitdinov, Oybek Rustamov, Bekjon Rakhmatov (Yashnarbek Berdirakhmonov, 45), Abbos Gulamov, Paata Gudushauri (Yusuf Otubanjo, 66), Umarbek Eshmurodov;

  • Bunyodkor lineup: Abdumavlon Abduljalilov, Sardor Rakhmonov, Amir Turaqulov, Sardor Abdunabiyev, Muhammad Khakimov, Shahzodjon Nematjonov, Narimonjon Akhmadjonov, Nosirjon Abdusalomov, Abdurakhmon Sulaymonov (Mirkomil Annamatov, 56), Shamsiddin Tursunmahamadov (Fakhriddin Muhammadov, 56), Ivan Bukrin.

Drastic change in the league table

The most important question interesting many Uzbek football fans is how the teams' positions in the Super League table have changed after this match. The most important conclusion is that, after the big home victory, the Qarshi team Nasaf increased its points tally to 31 and is currently in 7th place in the competition table. For the once-hegemonic Tashkent club Bunyodkor, a difficult period continues: the 'Swallows' remain in the dangerous 15th place with only 19 points. While this confident performance by Nasaf shows that the team will fight for top spots at the end of the season, Bunyodkor needs to improve the situation immediately to remain in the elite division.

Do you think Nasaf can maintain this winning pace until the end of the season and break into the top three? What do you think is the main reason for Bunyodkor, once considered an Asian giant, remaining in 15th place? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the details of this major clash in Uzbek football with your friends and fellow fans!

NasafBunyodkorЎзбекистон СуперлигиQarshiТошкент3:0 ғалаба
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Javier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubJavier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubToday, 22:38Unexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic RankingUnexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic RankingToday, 21:49Neftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueNeftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueToday, 21:29“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performance“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performanceToday, 21:08Starting lineups announced for the Barcelona vs Feyenoord matchStarting lineups announced for the Barcelona vs Feyenoord matchToday, 21:04Mbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at criticsMbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at criticsToday, 20:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star