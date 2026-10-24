Thrilling Draw in Naples: 6 Goals Scored in Napoli vs Roma Clash

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Thrilling Draw in Naples: 6 Goals Scored in Napoli vs Roma Clash

A true football drama and a goal fest were witnessed in Naples during the 8th round of the Italian Serie A. The local Napoli hosted the capital's Roma club on their home turf, and the match, played with intense competition, ended in a 3:3 draw.

For the Neapolitans, Scott McTominay scored twice to secure a brace, while for the visitors, substitute Leonardo Balerdi netted two goals in the final minutes to save the team from defeat.

Non-stop attacks and late-game intrigue

The match will be remembered for the uncompromising open football played by both sides:

  • Napoli's early strikes: In the 28th minute, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa opened the scoring (1:0). At the start of the second half, in the 48th minute, Scott McTominay doubled the lead (2:0);

  • Roma's awakening: The Romans did not give up — in the 69th minute, Matías Soulé narrowed the gap, and five minutes later, in the 74th minute, substitute Balerdi restored parity (2:2);

  • Dramatic finale: In the 83rd minute, McTominay scored again, bringing the Neapolitans close to victory (3:2), but in the 89th minute, Balerdi scored his second goal to finalize the score (3:3).

Situation in the league table

Following this hard-fought point, the standings have changed as follows:

  • Roma's position: Having reached 18 points, the Romans maintain 3rd place in the league table;

  • Napoli's status: With 12 points, the Naples club is currently in 7th place in the competition.

Match report:

Italian Serie A. Round 8

Napoli — Roma 3:3

  • Goals: Anguissa 28, McTominay 48, 83 — Soulé 69, Balerdi 74, 89.

  • Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Badiashile (Beukema, 52), Marin, Olivera, McTominay, De Bruyne, Anguissa, Højlund, Lang (Vergara, 80), Politano.

  • Roma: Gollini, Mancini (Gilardi, 84), Ndicka, Hermoso (Castro, 58), De Roon, Pisilli (Balerdi, 61), França, Rensch (Molina, 58), Cristante, Malen (Mora, 84), Soulé.

NapoliRomaScott McTominayLeonardo BalerdiNaples
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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