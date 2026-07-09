Surprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from Mourinho

·353·Sport
Surprise name on Real Madrid's transfer list: Initiative comes from Mourinho

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay could continue his career at Real Madrid.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, the interest in the Scottish footballer arose at the personal initiative of Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho.

Mourinho wants to reunite with his former player

The Portuguese specialist previously worked with McTominay at Manchester United.

Therefore, Mourinho knows the player's capabilities, character, and on-field utility well. According to the source, it was he who proposed the idea of bringing the midfielder to Madrid.

McTominay has proven himself at Napoli

Scott McTominay moved from Manchester United to Napoli in 2024 for 30 million euros.

He quickly became one of the key players for the Neapolitans. In the 2025/26 season, the midfielder appeared in 44 matches across all competitions.

In these matches, McTominay:

  • Scored 14 goals;

  • Provided 4 assists.

Contract valid until 2028

McTominay's current contract with Napoli runs until June 30, 2028.

This means negotiations will not be easy for Real Madrid. It is unlikely that the Naples club will let the player go cheaply.

Market value around 40 million euros

The Transfermarkt portal estimates the Scottish midfielder's market value at around 40 million euros.

However, considering his performance last season and the contract duration, Napoli might demand a higher fee for the transfer.

A potential new role in Madrid

As a classic midfielder, McTominay stands out for his physical duels, ability to enter the penalty area, and goal-scoring prowess.

Mourinho knows how to get the most out of such players. Now the main question is: will Real Madrid turn this interest into an official offer, or will McTominay remain in Naples?

Real MadridScott McTominayJosé MourinhoNapoliTransfer News
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