Heated Clash in Naples: Lazio's 6-Game Winning Streak Halted!

In the central match of the 11th round of Serie A, league leaders Lazio visited Napoli in Naples. The intense and hard-fought encounter ended in a 1-1 draw.

This result brought an end to Lazio's impressive six-game winning streak in the competition. Despite this, the capital club maintains its lead in the championship. Napoli, having dropped points in the previous two rounds, secured a vital point to halt their slump.

One goal in each half: A quick own goal and Frattesi's skill

The match began with active pressure from the visitors:

Frattesi opens the scoring in the 28th minute: Davide Frattesi finished a dangerous attack by the Romans with a precise strike to put Lazio ahead — 0:1;

Unexpected own goal in the 48th minute: As soon as the second half began, the Neapolitans pushed forward with great force. In the 48th minute, visiting defender Alfonso Pedraza scored an own goal, restoring parity — 1:1;

A rain of yellow cards: The referee issued a total of 9 cautions to players from both sides during the match, with Napoli leaders like Vergara and De Bruyne also receiving yellow cards.

Match report and lineups

Serie A. Round 11 Napoli — Lazio 1:1 Goals: Pedraza (48, own goal) — Frattesi (28). Cautions: Lang (44), Gilmour (65), Vergara (66, 74), De Bruyne (83) — Sutalo (33), Tavares (46), Floriani (61), Frattesi (78).

Napoli: Milinković-Savić, Rrahmani, Marin, Beukema, McTominay, Olivera, Gilmour (Anguissa, 69), Vergara (Lucca, 74), De Bruyne (Jovane, 83), Lang, Højlund (Politano, 74).

Lazio: Mandas, Sutalo (Leite, 33), Floriani (Lazzari, 61), Tavares (Pedraza, 46), Provedel, Belahyane, Tchaouna, Frattesi (Cancellieri, 78), Isaksen, Noslin, Pinamonti (Dele-Bashiru, 61).

Situation in the standings

The hard-fought draw in Naples has further intensified the intrigue at the top of the table: