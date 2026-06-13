Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United to bring back Scott McTominay

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Wayne Rooney urges Manchester United to bring back Scott McTominay

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has urged his former club to make a sensational move to bring back Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay. The iconic striker called the decision to sell the 29-year-old to Serie A for £26 million baffling. Rooney believes the Scotsman was a vital figure for the team with his goals and work rate. This is according to Goal.com reports.

The decision to sell the academy graduate is seen as a mistake by the club's hierarchy, especially after he became a Scudetto winner in his debut season in Italy and significantly improved his level of play. McTominay has taken his game to a new level since leaving Old Trafford, demonstrating leadership qualities at both club and international levels.

Wayne Rooney criticized Manchester United's sporting strategy on his personal show. "I couldn't believe Manchester United let him go, because he is a player who works tirelessly. At the time, he was one of those players you wanted on the pitch every week because he could make a big impact when others weren't giving their all. He was playing in a more attacking role and scoring important goals. I would love to see him return to Manchester United now," said Rooney.

Currently, the Manchester United hierarchy is working on rejuvenating the squad and has been linked with a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Although the club's list includes young talents like Matheus Fernandes, Alex Scott, and Adam Wharton, McTominay's name is not yet among the official candidates. Nevertheless, fans and experts believe the return of the experienced midfielder would boost the team's spirit.

At the moment, Scott McTominay is preparing for the World Cup with the Scotland national team. The Scots have returned to a major tournament after a 28-year break, and McTominay is expected to be the key leader in the first match against Haiti. After his participation in this tournament, his future will be in the spotlight again during the summer transfer window.

Manchester UnitedScott McTominayWayne RooneyNapoliTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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