In the 12th round of the Italian Serie A, Donyell Malen put on a real goal show. The Dutch striker found the back of the net four times against Parma, recording a poker and making a major contribution to Roma's big away win. Lazio and Como also defeated their opponents, while Napoli secured three important points.

The first four matches of the 12th round of the 2026/2027 Italian championship season have concluded. The most notable result of the round was Roma's 5:1 victory on the pitch of Parma.

For the Romans, Donyell Malen became a real headache for the opposing defenders. The striker scored four goals in one match, becoming the author of a poker. Also, Lazio defeated Lecce by a large margin, while Napoli and Como won their respective matches.

Poker from Malen: Roma scores five goals against their opponent

Parma — Roma 1:5

The most sensational result of the 12th round was Roma's big away win. The Romans scored five goals on Parma's pitch, leaving their opponent no chance.

The main hero of the match was undoubtedly Donyell Malen. The Dutch striker opened the scoring in the 38th minute. In the second half, his goal streak continued: he found the back of the net three more times in the 67th, 76th, and 89th minutes.

Thus, Malen scored four goals in one match, recording a poker. Rodrigo Mora also added his name to the scoreboard in the 70th minute.

For Parma, Nesta Elfege scored a consolation goal in the 53rd minute. However, this did not help the hosts avoid defeat.

In the end, Roma won 5:1. Malen's four goals became the brightest event of the round.

A confident win for Lazio: Noslin records a brace

Lazio — Lecce 3:0

Another Roman team, Lazio, also achieved a confident victory in front of their fans. The hosts scored three unanswered goals against Lecce.

Tijjani Noslin was one of the main heroes of the match. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute and completed his brace in the 67th minute.

Davide Frattezi put the final touch on the match. He scored in the 89th minute, securing Lazio's 3:0 victory.

One goal from McTominay was enough for Napoli

Napoli — Torino 1:0

The Neapolitans played against Torino at home. The match was quite intense, and the score remained deadlocked for a long time.

The only goal that brought victory to the hosts was scored in the 72nd minute. Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay found the back of the net, giving Napoli three important points.

For the remainder of the time, Torino tried to equalize, but the Neapolitans maintained their lead.

Como defeated Cagliari at home

Como — Cagliari 2:0

In another match of the round, Como hosted Cagliari at home and won 2:0.

In the 24th minute, Jacopo Ramon opened the scoring, putting the hosts ahead. In the second half, Lucas da Cunha scored in the 56th minute, strengthening his team's lead.

Cagliari failed to change the score for the rest of the time. As a result, Como added three points to their tally.

Initial results of the 12th round of Serie A

Match Score Como — Cagliari 2:0 Lazio — Lecce 3:0 Parma — Roma 1:5 Napoli — Torino 1:0

The main hero of the round — Donyell Malen

Among the first matches of the 12th round, Roma's big win and Donyell Malen's four goals stood out. Recording a poker in one game is a major event for both the striker and his team.

While Lazio and Como also delighted their fans with victories, Napoli secured three points through a narrow success. The remaining matches of the 12th round of Serie A will further clarify the situation in the tournament table.