Argentina national team, left without Messi, defeated by Uruguay at home

2 min read69
Argentina national team, left without Messi, defeated by Uruguay at home

World champion Argentina faced their arch-rivals Uruguay in a friendly match held on home soil. The uncompromising clash at the famous "Alberto Jose Armando" stadium in Buenos Aires ended in a victory for the visitors — 1:2.

Intense struggle and second-half goals

The first half of the match was evenly contested, with no goals scored. However, the situation on the pitch changed dramatically as soon as the second half began:

  • 48th minute: Defender Leonardo Balerdi scored an own goal, giving the Uruguayans the lead (0:1).

  • 54th minute: Just six minutes later, Maximiliano Araujo doubled the Uruguayan lead (0:2).

  • 73rd minute: Julian Alvarez narrowed the gap with a precise strike, giving hope to the "Albiceleste" (1:2).

However, the Argentinians' efforts to equalize for the remainder of the match proved fruitless. The Argentina national team suffered a defeat in their first game since Lionel Messi left the national team.

Match details

Stats and data

Score

Argentina — Uruguay — 1:2

Goals

Balerdi 48' (own goal), Araujo 54' — Alvarez 73'

Stadium

"Alberto Jose Armando", Buenos Aires

Head coaches and squads

Squads consisting of young and new names were tested

Starting lineups

In this match, both head coaches mainly rotated their squads, giving opportunities to young and new players.

  • For Argentina: Rulli, Medina (Vega, 83), Montiel (Giay, 83), Lisandro Martinez, Balerdi, Palacios (Soule, 46), Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Almada (Prestianni, 60), Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez took the field.

  • For Uruguay: Fermarin, Olivera, Ronald Araujo, Varela, Piquerez (Caceres, 58), Canobbio (Valverde, 58), Torreira (Viñas, 76), Bentancur, Maximiliano Araujo (Pellistri, 85), De Arrascaeta (Bernal, 76), Nunez (Aguirre, 85) and other well-known players were in action.

Upcoming tests

After the defeat, both teams continue with their plans. On November 18 of this year, the Argentina national team will play their next friendly match against Costa Rica. On the same day, Uruguay is scheduled to face the Dominican Republic national team.

In your opinion, how seriously is the departure of Lionel Messi affecting the performance and results of the Argentina national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport