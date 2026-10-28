4 gold and 2 silver medals won at the Youth World Boxing Championships

·1·Sport
4 gold and 2 silver medals won at the Youth World Boxing Championships

The Youth World Boxing Championships held in Budva, Montenegro, have concluded. Representatives of the Uzbekistan national team demonstrated great resilience, true championship character, and high technical skill in the final bouts of the competition, winning 4 gold and 2 silver medals.

In particular, the "Central Asian classic" in the super heavyweight division and the intense clashes among the girls became the highlights of the entire tournament. According to the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, our young boxers have once again proven that the country's boxing school is a leader on the world stage.

Golden strikes: New world champions

Our compatriots who overcame their opponents in the final stage and climbed to the top of the podium:

  • Suhrob Rahmatullayev (-75 kg): Showcased his skills in a very intense and fierce battle against Iran's Mohammad Saleh Mesbahi, becoming the undisputed world champion with a 3:2 decision from the judges;

  • Asadbek Sultanboyev (-90 kg): Dominated the ring for all three rounds against Ukraine's Vladislav Naumenko, securing a unanimous 5:0 victory to claim the gold medal;

  • Nazokat Mardonova (-51 kg): Demonstrated a true "master class" in counter-attacking during her fight against American Ruby Lopez, rightfully defeating her opponent 4:1 to win the top prize of the world championship;

  • Islom Salixov (+90 kg): Showed true willpower in the "Central Asian derby" against Kazakhstani Vladislav Samojonov; although the opponent had the upper hand in the first round, Islom took full control in the second and third rounds, winning 4:1 and earning the title of World Champion.

Uncompromising finals and silver medals

Our athletes who fought to the end in the decisive bouts of the competition and added silver medals to our national team's tally:

  • Maftuna Yangiyeva (-70 kg): Fought an uncompromising battle against US representative Marley McNelly and gave her all, but ultimately lost 1:4, becoming the world vice-champion;

  • Sardorbek Bahromxo‘jayev (-85 kg): Suffered a 0:5 defeat in a tense confrontation with Russia's Kirill Korshakov, finishing the competition with an honorable silver medal.

This massive result achieved by our young masters of the leather glove in Budva has once again shown that the future generation of our national boxing is in safe hands.

Youth World Boxing ChampionshipsUzbekistan Boxing FederationBudva-2024Boxing
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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