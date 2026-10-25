Inter vs Fiorentina: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

36 Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter) headed from very close range to the bottom left corner, but David de Gea pulled off a brilliant save to deny him.

35 Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) takes the corner, but a defender does well to head it away out of danger.

35 Marcus Thuram (Inter) shoots from inside the penalty area, the ball goes just past the left post.

34 Marin Pongračić (Fiorentina) took the ball and set it up to take the free kick.

33 Francesco Pio Esposito (Inter) takes a shot from outside the box, the ball goes just wide of the right post.

31 One of the Fiorentina players strayed offside, and the referee blew his whistle.

29 Aliu Njie (Fiorentina) gave it everything to reach the cross from the wing, but it was too heavy and went out of play. Goal kick for Inter.

26 Inter seems to be finding their game and controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.

25 55:45 – latest possession stats.

23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter) missed a great scoring chance. A brilliant cross found Mkhitaryan in the box, who rose for a header but sent the ball well over the crossbar.

21 A brilliant corner found Carlos Augusto's (Inter) head, but he couldn't direct his header on target, and it went well wide of the right post.

21 It looks like Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter) will take the corner kick.

15 A fine attacking move ended with Nicolò Barella (Inter) shooting from outside the box. However, the shot was straight down the middle, and David de Gea collected it easily.

11 Marcus Thuram (Inter) tries to push forward, but the defender clears the ball.

10 Inter failed to make the most of the corner kick as the opponent's defense stayed alert and cleared the danger.

6 Yann Bisseck (Inter) delivered the ball into the penalty area looking for teammates, but the defenders managed to clear it.

2 The referee's whistle was almost inaudible in the deafening atmosphere of the match. Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina) places the ball for a free kick from medium range.

1 Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!

16:32 The players are finally out on the pitch! Fiorentina gets the game underway.

16:30 Today's match will be officiated by Maurizio Mariani.

16:30 We now have the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.