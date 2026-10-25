“Inter” scores in the 91st and 97th minutes to secure a dramatic comeback victory over “Fiorentina”

In the 8th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's “Inter” hosted “Fiorentina” at home, securing a 2:1 comeback victory in one of the most dramatic and emotional matches of the season.

The Milan side was trailing until the end of regular time, but scored two consecutive goals in the minutes added by the main referee, completing a true comeback.

Surprise goal and the turning point in the 91st and 97th minutes

The match was fiercely contested, with the main culmination happening at the very end:

“Fiorentina” opens the scoring (65th minute): Visiting player Alejandro breached “Inter's” goal in the middle of the second half, putting the Florentines ahead;

Thuram's savior goal (91st minute): In the first added minute, French striker Marcus Thuram scored a vital goal to level the score at 1:1;

Zielinski's winning penalty (97th minute): In the 97th minute, Piotr Zielinski coolly converted a awarded penalty, giving “Inter” crucial 3 points.

Undefeated streak under Cristian Chivu: 8 matches, 7 wins

This victory further strengthened the Milanese team's position in the championship race:

Undefeated run: “Inter” has recorded 7 wins and 1 draw without a single defeat in the opening 8 rounds of Serie A;

Only dropped points: Chivu's pupils recorded their only draw of the season in an away match against “Roma” (2:2);

Previous results: Prior to this, the team achieved bright victories over “Monza” (4:1), “Cagliari” (0:1), “Napoli” (3:2), “Udinese” (5:3), “Parma” (3:0), and “Bologna” (1:3).

Fighting until the final seconds, the Milan side proved once again that they are one of the main contenders for the championship.