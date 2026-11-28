Inter vs Genoa: live text commentary (Serie A)
Sport1 min read62
Serie A: Inter vs Genoa. Kick-off: 29 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Inter starting lineup: 49. Provedel I., 25. Akanji M., 23. Barella N., 31. Bisseck Y., 30. Carlos Augusto, 32. Dimarco F., 17. Diouf A., 21. Jones C., 10. Martinez L., 8. Sucic P., 9. Thuram M.
Inter head coach: Chivu C.
Genoa starting lineup: 1. Bijlow J., 3. Ehizibue K., 77. Ellertsson M. E., 10. Junior Messias, 27. Marcandalli A., 2. Mitaj M., 18. Osmajic M., 34. Otoa S., 25. Traore H. J., 22. Vasquez J. (captain), 71. Wiafe S.
Genoa head coach: De Rossi D.
Live report3-0 LIVE
- 45+4Giovanni Ayroldi blows the whistle to end the first half.
- 45+33-0GOAL! A clinical penalty from Petar Sucic (Inter) into the bottom right corner, leaving Justin Bijlow with no chance!
- 45+2Petar Sucic (Inter) is stepping up to take the penalty.
- 45+1Sebastian Otoa (Genoa) commits a foul. Referee Giovanni Ayroldi points to the spot. Penalty for Inter! A golden opportunity to score.
- 45+11 minute of added time.
- 45VARThe referee is satisfied after the VAR check and rules out the goal for offside. The Inter players are devastated.
- 45VARInter players pause their celebrations as referee Giovanni Ayroldi signals for a VAR review, likely checking for a potential offside in the build-up.
- 443-0Goal! Lautaro Martinez spots Federico Dimarco (Inter) with a clever pass into the box, and his precise first-time strike finds the bottom center of the net. 3:0.
- 43Giovanni Ayroldi has a clear view and spots a foul by Junior Messias (Genoa).
- 402-0Goal! Marcus Thuram (Inter) pounces on a loose ball in the box and slots it into the bottom right corner. It's 2-0!
- 38Federico Dimarco (Inter) swings in the corner, but it's straight into a crowd of defenders and one of them clears it well.
- 38Carlos Augusto (Inter) collects a cross, looks up and fires from the edge of the box, but a deflection sends it out for a corner. Inter keep the pressure on.
- 36Samuel Wiafe (Genoa) finds space near the penalty spot and fires a promising header, but a defender blocks it before it can reach the keeper.
- 31Carlos Augusto (Inter) is shown the yellow card.
- 291-0A superb team goal! Lautaro Martinez (Inter) latches onto a perfect pass and fires a clinical low shot into the bottom left corner. Unstoppable.
- 28Carlos Augusto (Inter) commits a foul worthy of a card, and Giovanni Ayroldi duly shows him a yellow.
- 28Junior Messias (Genoa) connects with a precise pass at the edge of the box, but scuffs his shot high over the bar. Poor effort!
- 28Curtis Jones (Inter) delivers a lovely cross into the box, but a defender is alert and clears the danger brilliantly.
- 26The resulting set piece from Genoa is easily intercepted by the defense.
- 24Genoa take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the threat.
- 20Federico Dimarco (Inter) delivers a lovely ball into the box, but the defender intercepts and clears the danger with ease.
- 17Nicolo Barella (Inter) is booked.
- 16Federico Dimarco (Inter) whips in the corner, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger.
- 16Marcus Thuram (Inter) floats a cross into the box, but it's headed away. Inter force a corner.
- 15Mikael Egill Ellertsson (Genoa) misses a golden chance! He finds space near the penalty spot, but his header lacks power and direction, sailing well over the bar.
- 13Carlos Augusto (Inter) collects a lovely pass on the edge of the box and fires a shot, but it rattles the left post! So unlucky.
- 13Federico Dimarco (Inter) sends a cross into the box, but it's cleared.
- 12Federico Dimarco (Inter) swings in the corner, but it's easily cleared by the defenders.
- 12Federico Dimarco (Inter) fires a snap shot after a precise pass, but a defender inadvertently blocks it on the line. Corner for Inter.
- 10Marcus Thuram (Inter) is caught offside.
- 9A great clearance by the defender, and the corner comes to nothing for Genoa.
- 9Genoa threaten from the corner, but the ball is cleared. The referee awards another corner to Genoa.
- 8Genoa couldn't capitalize on the corner as the defense stayed alert to clear the danger. Genoa win another corner.
- 8Hamed Junior Traore (Genoa) tries to find a teammate from outside the box, but the defense clears it. Genoa will take a corner.
- 7Nicolo Barella (Inter) sends in a cross, but the defence clears the danger.
- 5Marcus Thuram (Inter) breaks through the defensive line, but the referee blows for offside following the linesman's flag.
- 4Inter are dictating the tempo with some precise short passing.
- 1Here we go, today's match is kicking off right now.
- 00:46The players are finally out! Inter to kick off.
- 00:45Giovanni Ayroldi is the referee for today's match.
- 00:45Check out the starting XIs for both teams in the match details.
- 00:45Welcome to our live coverage! Team lineups are coming up shortly, so sit back and get ready for the action.
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