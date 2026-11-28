45+4 Giovanni Ayroldi blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+3 3-0 GOAL! A clinical penalty from Petar Sucic (Inter) into the bottom right corner, leaving Justin Bijlow with no chance!

45+2 Petar Sucic (Inter) is stepping up to take the penalty.

45+1 Sebastian Otoa (Genoa) commits a foul. Referee Giovanni Ayroldi points to the spot. Penalty for Inter! A golden opportunity to score.

45+1 1 minute of added time.

45 VAR The referee is satisfied after the VAR check and rules out the goal for offside. The Inter players are devastated.

45 VAR Inter players pause their celebrations as referee Giovanni Ayroldi signals for a VAR review, likely checking for a potential offside in the build-up.

44 3-0 Goal! Lautaro Martinez spots Federico Dimarco (Inter) with a clever pass into the box, and his precise first-time strike finds the bottom center of the net. 3:0.

43 Giovanni Ayroldi has a clear view and spots a foul by Junior Messias (Genoa).

40 2-0 Goal! Marcus Thuram (Inter) pounces on a loose ball in the box and slots it into the bottom right corner. It's 2-0!

38 Federico Dimarco (Inter) swings in the corner, but it's straight into a crowd of defenders and one of them clears it well.

38 Carlos Augusto (Inter) collects a cross, looks up and fires from the edge of the box, but a deflection sends it out for a corner. Inter keep the pressure on.

36 Samuel Wiafe (Genoa) finds space near the penalty spot and fires a promising header, but a defender blocks it before it can reach the keeper.

31 Carlos Augusto (Inter) is shown the yellow card.

29 1-0 A superb team goal! Lautaro Martinez (Inter) latches onto a perfect pass and fires a clinical low shot into the bottom left corner. Unstoppable.

28 Carlos Augusto (Inter) commits a foul worthy of a card, and Giovanni Ayroldi duly shows him a yellow.

28 Junior Messias (Genoa) connects with a precise pass at the edge of the box, but scuffs his shot high over the bar. Poor effort!

28 Curtis Jones (Inter) delivers a lovely cross into the box, but a defender is alert and clears the danger brilliantly.

26 The resulting set piece from Genoa is easily intercepted by the defense.

24 Genoa take the corner, but the defence clears it well to end the threat.

20 Federico Dimarco (Inter) delivers a lovely ball into the box, but the defender intercepts and clears the danger with ease.

17 Nicolo Barella (Inter) is booked.

16 Federico Dimarco (Inter) whips in the corner, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger.

16 Marcus Thuram (Inter) floats a cross into the box, but it's headed away. Inter force a corner.

15 Mikael Egill Ellertsson (Genoa) misses a golden chance! He finds space near the penalty spot, but his header lacks power and direction, sailing well over the bar.

13 Carlos Augusto (Inter) collects a lovely pass on the edge of the box and fires a shot, but it rattles the left post! So unlucky.

13 Federico Dimarco (Inter) sends a cross into the box, but it's cleared.

12 Federico Dimarco (Inter) swings in the corner, but it's easily cleared by the defenders.

12 Federico Dimarco (Inter) fires a snap shot after a precise pass, but a defender inadvertently blocks it on the line. Corner for Inter.

10 Marcus Thuram (Inter) is caught offside.

9 A great clearance by the defender, and the corner comes to nothing for Genoa.

9 Genoa threaten from the corner, but the ball is cleared. The referee awards another corner to Genoa.

8 Genoa couldn't capitalize on the corner as the defense stayed alert to clear the danger. Genoa win another corner.

8 Hamed Junior Traore (Genoa) tries to find a teammate from outside the box, but the defense clears it. Genoa will take a corner.

7 Nicolo Barella (Inter) sends in a cross, but the defence clears the danger.

5 Marcus Thuram (Inter) breaks through the defensive line, but the referee blows for offside following the linesman's flag.

4 Inter are dictating the tempo with some precise short passing.

1 Here we go, today's match is kicking off right now.

00:46 The players are finally out! Inter to kick off.

00:45 Giovanni Ayroldi is the referee for today's match.

00:45 Check out the starting XIs for both teams in the match details.