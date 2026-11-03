Goal rain in Serie A: Fiorentina scores 4 goals against Sassuolo away

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Goal rain in Serie A: Fiorentina scores 4 goals against Sassuolo away

In one of the key clashes of the 10th round of the Italian Serie A, fans witnessed a true festival of attacking football and goals. Florence's Fiorentina, playing away against Sassuolo, secured a hard-fought 4-2 comeback victory in a match defined by intense and fierce competition.

Young Argentine talent Franco Mastantuono once again put his name on the scoresheet, making a significant contribution to the Florentines' win.

Match chronicle: Llorente's brace and the Florentines' powerful response

From the opening minutes, the match developed in an open manner, full of unexpected turns:

  • Llorente opens the scoring (25th minute): Active for the hosts, Llorente beat David De Gea in the 25th minute to put Sassuolo ahead — 1:0;

  • Response at the end of the first half (45th minute): Just before the break, the visitors increased the pressure, and Pellegrino managed to equalize — 1:1;

  • Quick strike in the second half (50th minute): Starting the second 45 minutes with sharp attacks, Fiorentina took the lead thanks to an accurate strike from Njié — 1:2;

  • Llorente's brace (65th minute): Stepping onto the stage again in the 65th minute, Llorente restored balance and completed his brace — 2:2;

  • Mastantuono and Valdepenas seal the deal: In the climax of the game, the visitors took full control. In the 79th minute, Franco Mastantuono scored a crucial goal to make it 2:3, and in the 90th minute, substitute Valdepenas netted the final goal of the game, securing a brilliant 2:4 victory.

Situation in the league table

Following this victory, the Florence team increased their points tally to 8, rising to 15th place in the tournament table. Sassuolo, also with 8 points, dropped to 16th place due to goal difference.

Official match report

  • Italian Serie A. 10th round

  • Sassuolo — Fiorentina 2:4

  • Goals: Llorente 25, 65 — Pellegrino 45, Njié 50, Mastantuono 79, Valdepenas 90.

Fiorentina lineup:

David De Gea, Jimenez, João Mário, Drăgușin, Vieri, Fagioli (Gnonto, 63), Brescianini, Ndour, Njié (Oulai, 63), Pellegrino (Pedro Gonçalves, 77), Franco Mastantuono (Valdepenas, 89).

Italian Serie AFiorentinaSassuoloFranco Mastantuono
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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