In the central match that concluded the 11th round of the Italian Serie A, Turin's Juventus club visited one of their eternal rivals, Fiorentina. The intense and uncompromising clash at the Artemio Franchi Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Despite trailing twice during the match, Luciano Spalletti's side showed character to restore parity and returned from Florence with one point.

Quick goals, substitutions, and Bremer's crucial strike

The match was played at a high tempo and was full of intense duels from the very first minutes:

4th minute - quick strike: The hosts, who showed activity from the start, took the lead through Pellegrino, who opened the scoring to put the "Viola" ahead early — 1-0;

32nd minute - Voltemade's response: Half an hour into the first half, Juventus striker Nick Woltemade converted his opportunity to equalize — 1-1;

54th minute - Njié's new strike: At the beginning of the second half, the Florentines increased the pressure again, and Njié scored to make it 2-1;

66th minute - crucial goal from the defender: After a series of substitutions made by Spalletti, the Turin side capitalized on a set-piece: central defender Bremer became the author of a crucial goal, setting the final score — 2-2.

Match report and lineups

Serie A. 11th round Fiorentina — Juventus 2-2 November 8, Artemio Franchi Stadium Goals: Pellegrino (4), Njié (54) — Woltemade (32), Bremer (66). Yellow cards: Cabal (13), Bremer (22), Oulai (50), Kolo Muani (73).

Fiorentina: David De Gea, Jimenez, Drăgușin, Vieri, Mario, N'Dur, Oulai (Fagioli, 65), Mastantuono, Poté (Brescianini, 65), Njié (Gnonto, 86), Pellegrino (Beto, 86).

Juventus: Vicario, Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí (Gatti, 89), Cabal (Çelik, 57), McKennie (Ekhator, 78), Koopmeiners, Luiz, Boga (Alajbegovic, 57), Kolo Muani, Woltemade (Zhegrova, 57).

Situation in the league table

Following the conclusion of the 11th round, both teams that dropped points are positioned in the league table as follows: