Inter thrash Genoa 4-0 at home to climb to 2nd place
As part of the 13th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter hosted Genoa. Cristian Chivu's side scored four unanswered goals against the visitors to secure a 4-0 convincing victory.
Marcus Thuram's brace and first-half dominance
The Milanese side effectively decided the outcome of the match in the first half. In the 29th minute, team captain Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring, while in the 40th minute Marcus Thuram doubled the lead. In stoppage time of the first half (45+3) Petar Sučić also got his name on the scoresheet, making it 3-0.
Maintaining their dominance in the second half, the 'Nerazzurri' sealed the match in the 54th minute with Marcus Thuram's second goal — 4-0.
After this victory, Inter increased their points tally to 32 and climbed to 2nd place in the league table. The Genoa club remained in 16 points in 11th place.
Match report and key statistics
Statistics
Official details
Competition and round
Italian Serie A, 13th round
Match and result
Inter — Genoa 4-0
Goals
Lautaro Martínez (29'), Marcus Thuram (40', 54'), Petar Sučić (45+3')
League table position
Inter — 32 points (2nd place); Genoa — 16 points (11th place)
Inter lineup
Provedel, Bisseck, Akanji, Diouf, Barella, Sučić, Carlos Augusto (Stones, 59), Jones, Dimarco (Luis Enrique, 83), Thuram (Lavelli, 83), Lautaro Martínez (Esposito, 59)
Genoa lineup
Bailly, Marcandalli, Otoa, Vásquez, Kingsley, Viaf, Traoré (Frendrup, 56), Mitaj, Ellerston, Mikael, Osmajić (Venturino, 66), Messias (Vitinha, 57)
Do you think Inter, having climbed to 2nd place under Cristian Chivu, can become the main favorite for the Scudetto this season?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your friends who are following the Italian Serie A and Inter's title race!
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