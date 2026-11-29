As part of the 13th round of the Italian Serie A, Milan's Inter hosted Genoa. Cristian Chivu's side scored four unanswered goals against the visitors to secure a 4-0 convincing victory.

Marcus Thuram's brace and first-half dominance

The Milanese side effectively decided the outcome of the match in the first half. In the 29th minute, team captain Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring, while in the 40th minute Marcus Thuram doubled the lead. In stoppage time of the first half (45+3) Petar Sučić also got his name on the scoresheet, making it 3-0.

Maintaining their dominance in the second half, the 'Nerazzurri' sealed the match in the 54th minute with Marcus Thuram's second goal — 4-0.

After this victory, Inter increased their points tally to 32 and climbed to 2nd place in the league table. The Genoa club remained in 16 points in 11th place.