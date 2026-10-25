Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+4 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+3 Olivier Boscagli (Brighton) commits a foul and the referee instantly shows him a yellow card.

45 The fourth official has indicated a minimum of 3 minutes of added time.

45 The players claim Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) handled the ball inside the penalty area, and they might be right.

44 Diego Gómez (Brighton) delivers the ball into the box, but the opposing defenders clear it away from the danger zone.

42 The ball went out of play, and Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) will take the goal kick.

42 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) created a good chance for himself and aimed at the goal from mid-range, but the shot went well over the crossbar. The ball went out of play and Brighton will restart with a goal kick.

41 Great defending. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) tried to find Alexander Isak inside the penalty area, but the pass was blocked.

40 Shots on target statistics – 3:0.

36 Yasin Ayari (Brighton) controls the ball brilliantly! He intercepts a precise pass and shoots from distance, but his stunning effort hits the right post!

36 Diego Gómez (Brighton) tried to receive a dangerous cross into the box, but a defender blocked the ball and cleared the danger.

35 It looks like Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) received a red card for that challenge. Samuel Barrott won't tolerate that kind of behavior on the pitch and blew the whistle for a foul.

34 Brighton are controlling the ball and displaying neat passing between the players.

33 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) was left completely unmarked from the corner, but his close-range shot missed wide of the left post.

33 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) heads over to the corner flag to take the corner kick.

33 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) tried to pass to a teammate in a good position near the edge of the box, but a defender blocked the pass and put it out for a corner. Liverpool will have a chance to score from the corner kick.

25 Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) delivers a pass into the box, but his effort is blocked and cleared.

24 Liverpool is displaying fantastic team play and precise passing.

21 Goal! Alexander Isak (Liverpool) taps it into the empty net following a pass from Bradley Barcola. The score is 2-0.

20 Match: Liverpool - Brighton. Score: 1-0. Possession: 47:53.

20 Alexander Isak (Liverpool) creates space near the penalty box with brilliant footwork, but lacks accuracy as his shot sails well over the crossbar.

19 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) beats his marker and finds space to shoot. His strike from outside the box goes towards the bottom right corner, but it's comfortable for Bart Verbruggen, who collects the ball with ease.

17 Goal! Pascal Groß (Brighton) scores an unfortunate own goal! He deflected the ball heading towards the goal into his own net.

17 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) received the ball in space and unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, it took a deflection off a defender and went in, leaving goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen helpless. 1:0.

15 What a huge chance! Yasin Ayari (Brighton) receives a brilliant pass inside the box and fires the ball well over the crossbar.

13 Brighton are controlling the ball and players are passing accurately to each other. They are waiting for the right moment to break through the opponent's defense and strike on a fast counterattack.

11 Costinha (Brighton) won the ball and beat his opponent, but his run was stopped by referee Samuel Barrott, who spotted an attacking foul.

10 Diego Gómez (Brighton) delivery was blocked.

9 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) received a pass near the edge of the penalty area and shot towards the right side of the goal, but lacked power, and Bart Verbruggen easily gathered the ball.

6 Problems for Fabian Hürzeler as Ferdi Kadıoğlu can no longer continue. His injury looks serious and Kadioglu (Brighton) is coming on to replace him.

6 Brilliant team play by Liverpool, they are controlling the ball with lots of short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is key.

4 Ferdi Kadioglu (Brighton) needs medical attention, so the referee has stopped the play and called the medics onto the pitch.

1 The linesman raised his flag because one of the Brighton players was in an offside position.

1 The first half has started.

19:00 The players have finally taken to the pitch! Brighton will get the game underway.

19:00 Let us introduce the referee for today's match, he is Samuel Barrott.

19:00 In the match details, you can review the team line-ups ahead of kickoff.