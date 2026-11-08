Unexpected turn in the Premier League: Brighton overtakes City, Liverpool in 4th place

A series of key matches and unexpected results have concluded in the 10th round of the English Premier League.

Brighton, recording the biggest sensation of the round, defeated Brentford at home to overtake the struggling Manchester City in the standings and climb to 2nd place. Meanwhile, Liverpool traveled to London and secured a confident 3-1 victory over outsider Crystal Palace, moving into the top four.

Victory at Selhurst Park: Goals from Mac Allister, Wirtz, and Isak

Liverpool took full control of the game away from home and secured three important points:

Opening the scoring: In the 40th minute, Alexis Mac Allister put the Merseysiders ahead with an accurate strike — 0-1;

Skill of the new stars: In the second half, Florian Wirtz extended the lead in the 54th minute, and in the 89th minute, Alexander Isak found the back of the net to seal the match — 0-3;

Last-minute penalty: The hosts managed to narrow the gap only through a penalty converted by Eddie Nketiah in the 90+5th minute of stoppage time — 1-3.

All match reports and results of the 10th round

Crystal Palace — Liverpool 1-3 Goals: Nketiah (90+5, pen.) — Mac Allister (40), Wirtz (54), Isak (89). Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Disasi, Lerma, Mingueza (Halayli, 88), Wharton, Timber (Osorio, 60), Mitchell, Kamada, Pino (McNeil, 82), Larsen (Nketiah, 72). Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo (Gomez, 90+1), Jage, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai (Nyoni, 69), Mac Allister, Wirtz, Gakpo (Ngumoha, 76), Barcola (Munoz, 69), Isak (Koumas, 90+1). Yellow cards: Araujo (24), Barcola (59), Pino (72), Munoz (82), Lerma (83), Mac Allister (83).

Brighton — Brentford 2-0 Goals: Gomez (15), Gross (42, pen.). Red card: Thiago (23, Brentford). (Brighton secured the win in the first half, taking advantage of the opponent being reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute).

Ipswich — Bournemouth 1-2 Goals: Clarke (73, pen.) — Evanilson (5), Davis (46, o.g.). (Bournemouth achieved a hard-fought away victory thanks to an early goal and an own goal at the start of the second half).

Situation in the tournament table

Following these results, there have been significant shifts at the top of the competition table: