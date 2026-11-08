Unexpected turn in the Premier League: Brighton overtakes City, Liverpool in 4th place

·71·Sport
Unexpected turn in the Premier League: Brighton overtakes City, Liverpool in 4th place

A series of key matches and unexpected results have concluded in the 10th round of the English Premier League.

Brighton, recording the biggest sensation of the round, defeated Brentford at home to overtake the struggling Manchester City in the standings and climb to 2nd place. Meanwhile, Liverpool traveled to London and secured a confident 3-1 victory over outsider Crystal Palace, moving into the top four.

Victory at Selhurst Park: Goals from Mac Allister, Wirtz, and Isak

Liverpool took full control of the game away from home and secured three important points:

  • Opening the scoring: In the 40th minute, Alexis Mac Allister put the Merseysiders ahead with an accurate strike — 0-1;

  • Skill of the new stars: In the second half, Florian Wirtz extended the lead in the 54th minute, and in the 89th minute, Alexander Isak found the back of the net to seal the match — 0-3;

  • Last-minute penalty: The hosts managed to narrow the gap only through a penalty converted by Eddie Nketiah in the 90+5th minute of stoppage time — 1-3.

All match reports and results of the 10th round

  • Crystal Palace — Liverpool 1-3

    Goals: Nketiah (90+5, pen.) — Mac Allister (40), Wirtz (54), Isak (89).

    Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Disasi, Lerma, Mingueza (Halayli, 88), Wharton, Timber (Osorio, 60), Mitchell, Kamada, Pino (McNeil, 82), Larsen (Nketiah, 72).

    Liverpool: Alisson, Araujo (Gomez, 90+1), Jage, van Dijk, Kerkez, Szoboszlai (Nyoni, 69), Mac Allister, Wirtz, Gakpo (Ngumoha, 76), Barcola (Munoz, 69), Isak (Koumas, 90+1).

    Yellow cards: Araujo (24), Barcola (59), Pino (72), Munoz (82), Lerma (83), Mac Allister (83).

  • Brighton — Brentford 2-0

    Goals: Gomez (15), Gross (42, pen.).

    Red card: Thiago (23, Brentford).

    (Brighton secured the win in the first half, taking advantage of the opponent being reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute).

  • Ipswich — Bournemouth 1-2

    Goals: Clarke (73, pen.) — Evanilson (5), Davis (46, o.g.).

    (Bournemouth achieved a hard-fought away victory thanks to an early goal and an own goal at the start of the second half).

Situation in the tournament table

Following these results, there have been significant shifts at the top of the competition table:

Position

Team

Played

Points

Status / Change

1

Arsenal

10

27

Sole leader

2

Brighton

10

22

Overtook City, moved to 2nd place

3

Manchester City

10

21

Dropped to 3rd place after 3rd defeat

4

Liverpool

10

18

In the top four after victory

7

Bournemouth

10

15

7th place with away win

8

Brentford

10

14

Remained in 8th place after defeat

14

Ipswich

10

11

At risk in the lower positions

20

Crystal Palace

10

7

Remains the competition outsider

English Premier LeagueLiverpoolBrightonEPL
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Liverpool vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryLiverpool vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary25 October 17:46Thrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in LondonThrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in London25 October 21:28Manchester City vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryManchester City vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary31 October 18:57Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text CommentaryBrighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary18 October 16:52Why did the Liverpool head coach praise his team even after the defeat?Why did the Liverpool head coach praise his team even after the defeat?2 November 12:17Championship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool awayChampionship run from Arteta's team: Arsenal defeats Liverpool away1 November 23:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester