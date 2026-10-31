Manchester City vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Manchester City vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Manchester City vs Brighton. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 27. Nunes M., 45. Khusanov A., 3. Dias R. (captain), 24. Gvardiol J., 5. Anderson E., 32. Bouaddi A., 7. Ndiaye I., 17. Fernandez E., 11. Doku J., 9. Haaland E.

Manchester City substitutes: 37. Allan Elias, 10. Cherki R., 47. Foden P., 6. Guehi M., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 33. O'Reilly N., 28. Rulli G., 22. Vitor Reis.

Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.

Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 20. Costinha, 44. Vuskovic L., 5. Dunk L. (captain), 21. Boscagli O., 13. Gross P., 14. Andres C., 25. Gomez D., 26. Ayari Y., 29. De Cuyper M., 19. Kostoulas C.

Brighton substitutes: 3. Hadjam J., 8. Hinshelwood J., 11. Minteh Y., 33. O'Riley M., 10. Rutter G., 23. Steele J., 30. Svoboda M., 27. Wieffer M., 35. Yalcouye M.

Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.

Live report LIVE
1
The referee blew the whistle and the match has started.
20:01
The players are on the pitch and Brighton kicks off.
20:00
Craig Pawson has been appointed to officiate today's match.
20:00
The starting lineups for this match have been announced.
20:00
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will provide you with instant updates on all the action. Starting lineups will be announced shortly.
Manchester CityBrightonPremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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