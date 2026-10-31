Manchester City vs Brighton: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Manchester City vs Brighton. Kick-off: 31 October, 20:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Manchester City starting lineup: 1. Donnarumma G., 27. Nunes M., 45. Khusanov A., 3. Dias R. (captain), 24. Gvardiol J., 5. Anderson E., 32. Bouaddi A., 7. Ndiaye I., 17. Fernandez E., 11. Doku J., 9. Haaland E.
Manchester City substitutes: 37. Allan Elias, 10. Cherki R., 47. Foden P., 6. Guehi M., 8. Kovacic M., 82. Lewis R., 33. O'Reilly N., 28. Rulli G., 22. Vitor Reis.
Manchester City head coach: Maresca E.
Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 20. Costinha, 44. Vuskovic L., 5. Dunk L. (captain), 21. Boscagli O., 13. Gross P., 14. Andres C., 25. Gomez D., 26. Ayari Y., 29. De Cuyper M., 19. Kostoulas C.
Brighton substitutes: 3. Hadjam J., 8. Hinshelwood J., 11. Minteh Y., 33. O'Riley M., 10. Rutter G., 23. Steele J., 30. Svoboda M., 27. Wieffer M., 35. Yalcouye M.
Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.
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