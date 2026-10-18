Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Premier League: Brighton vs Crystal Palace. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 14. Andres C., 26. Ayari Y., 21. Boscagli O., 29. De Cuyper M., 5. Dunk L. (captain), 25. Gomez D., 13. Gross P., 24. Kadioglu F., 19. Kostoulas C., 44. Vuskovic L.

Brighton substitutes: 20. Costinha, 3. Hadjam J., 8. Hinshelwood J., 33. O'Riley M., 15. Osman I., 10. Rutter G., 23. Steele J., 30. Svoboda M., 35. Yalcouye M.

Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.

Crystal Palace starting lineup: 44. Benitez W., 21. Ahanor H., 6. Canvot J., 18. Kamada D., 25. Khalaili A., 22. Larsen J., 3. Mitchell T., 10. Pino Y., 26. Richards C., 23. Timber Q., 20. Wharton A. (captain).

Crystal Palace substitutes: 19. Hughes W., 8. Lerma J., 14. Mateta J., 31. Matthews R., 11. McNeil D., 30. Mingueza O., 9. Nketiah E., 24. Osorio D., 7. Sarr I.

Crystal Palace head coach: Sage P.

Live report3-0 LIVE
26
Diego Gómez (Brighton) reached a well-delivered ball and shot, but his effort was accidentally blocked by his own teammate.
26
Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers the corner into the box, but it's cleared by a defender.
25
Diego Gómez (Brighton) delivers the ball into the penalty area, but the defenders quickly clear it. The ball goes out of play. Brighton will have a chance to score from a corner.
23
Yasin Ayari (Brighton) receives the pass and tries a long-range shot, but it lacks power. The ball goes straight down the middle, and the goalkeeper easily collects it.
23
Robert Jones blows the whistle for a foul by Yasin Ayari (Brighton) on his opponent. Crystal Palace get a free-kick and now have a chance to put pressure near the opponent's goal.
20
Charalambos Kostoulas (Brighton) controls the pass and unleashes a powerful curling shot from distance towards the center of the goal. It was a tough save, but Walter Benitez manages to punch it clear.
20
Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) took the free-kick from medium range straight into the defensive wall.
19
Luka Vuskovic (Brighton) lunged into a challenge for the ball, and Robert Jones blew for a foul. Crystal Palace have a free-kick which could lead to a scoring opportunity.
18
The linesman raised his flag. Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton) was caught offside.
17
Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers a brilliant cross into the box, but a defender clears the ball.
15
Robert Jones has a clear view and blows for a foul by Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace). Brighton will take the free kick.
12
Crystal Palace had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.
12
Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) takes an unsuccessful shot from outside the penalty area. A brilliant save by Bart Verbruggen denies the ball from the bottom right corner. The ball goes out for a corner kick. Crystal Palace will have a chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.
103-0
Goal! Charalampos Kostoulas passes to Yasin Ayari (Brighton), whose shot from inside the box takes a deflection and beats helpless goalkeeper Walter Benitez. 3:0.
72-0
Diego Gómez (Brighton) receives a brilliant pass and fires a long-range shot into the corner where the goalkeeper stood no chance. What a stunning goal!
6
Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton) slides in to win the ball, but catches his opponent's leg. The referee blows his whistle. Free kick for Crystal Palace.
4
OWN GOAL! The free-kick was crossed into the center, and Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) unfortunately turned the ball into his own net. 1:0.
3
Robert Jones blows the whistle as Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) commits a foul on his opponent. Brighton will take the free kick.
3
Pascal Groß's (Brighton) cross failed to reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety.
1
The first half of this match is about to begin.
18:00
Brighton gets the game started.
18:00
Let's introduce the main referee of today's match, he is Robert Jones.
18:00
In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups before the game starts.
18:00
Hello to all football fans, we are here to bring you the live commentary of this match and cover all the most interesting and important moments. We'll make sure you don't miss a thing, just sit back and enjoy.
BrightonCrystal PalacePremier League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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