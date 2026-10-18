Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

26 Diego Gómez (Brighton) reached a well-delivered ball and shot, but his effort was accidentally blocked by his own teammate.

26 Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers the corner into the box, but it's cleared by a defender.

25 Diego Gómez (Brighton) delivers the ball into the penalty area, but the defenders quickly clear it. The ball goes out of play. Brighton will have a chance to score from a corner.

23 Yasin Ayari (Brighton) receives the pass and tries a long-range shot, but it lacks power. The ball goes straight down the middle, and the goalkeeper easily collects it.

23 Robert Jones blows the whistle for a foul by Yasin Ayari (Brighton) on his opponent. Crystal Palace get a free-kick and now have a chance to put pressure near the opponent's goal.

20 Charalambos Kostoulas (Brighton) controls the pass and unleashes a powerful curling shot from distance towards the center of the goal. It was a tough save, but Walter Benitez manages to punch it clear.

20 Yeremy Pino (Crystal Palace) took the free-kick from medium range straight into the defensive wall.

19 Luka Vuskovic (Brighton) lunged into a challenge for the ball, and Robert Jones blew for a foul. Crystal Palace have a free-kick which could lead to a scoring opportunity.

18 The linesman raised his flag. Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Brighton) was caught offside.

17 Pascal Groß (Brighton) delivers a brilliant cross into the box, but a defender clears the ball.

15 Robert Jones has a clear view and blows for a foul by Jorgen Strand Larsen (Crystal Palace). Brighton will take the free kick.

12 Crystal Palace had a chance to score from a corner, but the defender cleared the ball.

12 Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) takes an unsuccessful shot from outside the penalty area. A brilliant save by Bart Verbruggen denies the ball from the bottom right corner. The ball goes out for a corner kick. Crystal Palace will have a chance to create danger near the opponent's goal.

10 Goal! Charalampos Kostoulas passes to Yasin Ayari (Brighton), whose shot from inside the box takes a deflection and beats helpless goalkeeper Walter Benitez. 3:0.

7 Diego Gómez (Brighton) receives a brilliant pass and fires a long-range shot into the corner where the goalkeeper stood no chance. What a stunning goal!

6 Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton) slides in to win the ball, but catches his opponent's leg. The referee blows his whistle. Free kick for Crystal Palace.

4 OWN GOAL! The free-kick was crossed into the center, and Chadi Riad (Crystal Palace) unfortunately turned the ball into his own net. 1:0.

3 Robert Jones blows the whistle as Anan Khalaili (Crystal Palace) commits a foul on his opponent. Brighton will take the free kick.

3 Pascal Groß's (Brighton) cross failed to reach the penalty area, defenders cleared the ball to safety.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

18:00 Brighton gets the game started.

18:00 Let's introduce the main referee of today's match, he is Robert Jones.

18:00 In the match details, you can check out the team line-ups before the game starts.