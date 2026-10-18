Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Premier League: Brighton vs Crystal Palace. Kick-off: 18 October, 18:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Brighton starting lineup: 1. Verbruggen B., 14. Andres C., 26. Ayari Y., 21. Boscagli O., 29. De Cuyper M., 5. Dunk L. (captain), 25. Gomez D., 13. Gross P., 24. Kadioglu F., 19. Kostoulas C., 44. Vuskovic L.
Brighton substitutes: 20. Costinha, 3. Hadjam J., 8. Hinshelwood J., 33. O'Riley M., 15. Osman I., 10. Rutter G., 23. Steele J., 30. Svoboda M., 35. Yalcouye M.
Brighton head coach: Hurzeler F.
Crystal Palace starting lineup: 44. Benitez W., 21. Ahanor H., 6. Canvot J., 18. Kamada D., 25. Khalaili A., 22. Larsen J., 3. Mitchell T., 10. Pino Y., 26. Richards C., 23. Timber Q., 20. Wharton A. (captain).
Crystal Palace substitutes: 19. Hughes W., 8. Lerma J., 14. Mateta J., 31. Matthews R., 11. McNeil D., 30. Mingueza O., 9. Nketiah E., 24. Osorio D., 7. Sarr I.
Crystal Palace head coach: Sage P.
Comments 0
…