Manchester United's new head coach Mauricio Pochettino will face one of the most intense rivalries in English football, Liverpool, in his very first match with the team. With the Manchester side languishing in the lower part of the Premier League table, the Argentine manager has declared his intention to head to Anfield to secure a victory.

Pochettino is demanding that his players not be intimidated by the opponent's name, that they take the initiative, and that they perform in a manner worthy of Manchester United's historical status. However, his task is not easy: the new coach has only just begun to lead the team, and his first test comes against a fierce rival away from home.

What is Pochettino aiming for at Anfield?

Mauricio Pochettino openly expressed his views ahead of the match against Liverpool. He emphasized that Manchester United will take the pitch this time not just to defend or avoid defeat, but with the goal of fighting for a win.

"We are heading to Anfield with the intention of winning, playing with courage, and showing that we are Manchester United. We must act with determination, take the initiative, fear nothing, and provide worthy resistance to a strong team like Liverpool," said the Argentine manager.

These words from Pochettino show what kind of performance he is demanding from his new team. He wants the players to feel responsible not only for the result but also for their courage, activity, and collective effort on the pitch.

The situation is serious for Manchester United

The "Red Devils" have had a disastrous start to the season. The team is currently in 18th place in the English Premier League with 8 points. Such a result is completely inconsistent with the club's status and the level expected by the fans.

Therefore, Pochettino's appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the team. He is expected to improve the players' mental state, shape the team's style of play, and turn results around in a short period of time.

The Argentine manager has stated that he understands the situation cannot be changed in a single day. He aims to develop the team step-by-step, unlock the players' potential, and restore their belief in winning.

When is the first test against Liverpool?

The clash between Liverpool and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, November 22, at Anfield Stadium. The match will kick off at 21:30 Tashkent time.

This match will be the first official game for Pochettino as Manchester United's head coach. This means he will begin his tenure at his new club in a high-profile derby.

Liverpool currently sits in fourth place in the league table with 18 points. Therefore, the standings, the teams' results throughout the season, and the home-field advantage make the test even more difficult for Manchester United.

Can Pochettino keep his promise?

The new coach's bold statement may inspire hope among the fans. But for Manchester United, results on the pitch are now more important than words. Whether Pochettino can unite the players around a single goal in a short time and whether the team can meet his demands at Anfield — these questions will be answered on November 22.

One thing is certain: Pochettino wants to start his career at his new club not with caution, but with big ambitions. The first match at Anfield will show how quickly his plans can begin to materialize.