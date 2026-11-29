45+1 The referee blows the half-time whistle, bringing the first 45 minutes to a close.

45 There will be 1 minute of added time.

45 Liverpool are seeing much more of the ball now.

44 Michael Oliver spotted the foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.

43 Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) with a poor pass. He tries to cross into the box but it's cleared away.

41 Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) hammers a shot from the edge of the box, but it flies well wide of the right post.

40 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) swings in the corner, but it fails to find a teammate.

39 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) takes the corner short.

39 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) takes the corner, but it's cleared by the defender. Liverpool win another corner.

38 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) whips in a cross, but it's cleared by the defence. The ball goes out of play. Liverpool win a corner.

38 Dominik Szoboszlai's (Liverpool) corner is cleared away by a defender's header.

37 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) fires from outside the box, but it's blocked. Liverpool win a corner.

37 James Garner (Everton) tries his luck from distance after a good pass, but skies it well over the bar.

36 Jeremie Frimpong floats a ball into the box, Alexander Isak (Liverpool) does well to reach it but drags his shot wide of the right post.

35 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) collects the ball and fires a powerful shot from inside the box towards the right post, but the keeper makes the save!

33 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) looks for Thierno Barry, but overhits the through ball.

32 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.

32 James Garner (Everton) clips a neat ball into the box for Thierno Barry, but he can't reach it.

31 5:3 is the total shot count for both teams. Shots on target are currently 1:1.

30 Thierno Barry (Everton) failed to convert the corner. He headed from a dangerous spot, but sent it well over the bar.

30 James Garner (Everton) takes the corner quickly with a short pass.

29 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make a challenge.

28 Hayden Hackney (Everton) receives a pinpoint pass in midfield and fires a shot, but is unlucky to hit his own teammate.

26 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) tries to find Alexander Isak, but overhits the pass.

25 OWN GOAL! A whipped-in free kick hits Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) and goes into his own net. 1:1.

24 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) concedes a foul for a late challenge. Everton have a free kick near the touchline.

23 Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) pounces on a loose pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. He tries his luck from range, but the shot goes well wide of the right post.

22 Hayden Hackney (Everton) concedes a free kick for a foul. Michael Oliver saw it clearly and blows his whistle.

20 That could have been a great chance! Hayden Hackney (Everton) fails to thread the ball through to Thierno Barry as the defence clears.

17 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) is through on goal, but the referee blows for offside following the linesman's flag.

17 Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the park from Liverpool.

16 Possession stands at 36-64.

14 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) whips a cross into the box, but Alisson comes off his line to claim it.

13 Michael Oliver halts play for a tactical foul by Milos Kerkez (Liverpool). Everton awarded a free kick.

12 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) threads a pass through to Alexander Isak, but Jordan Pickford cuts it out.

11 Thierno Barry (Everton) is caught offside once again.

11 James Garner (Everton) meets a pass on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked.

10 Hayden Hackney (Everton) commits a foul and Michael Oliver immediately awards a free kick.

8 Thierno Barry (Everton) is caught offside and the referee blows the whistle following the linesman's flag.

7 Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) picks out his teammate in the box with a lovely pass. Florian Wirtz fails to convert and loses possession.

7 Unlucky! Alexander Isak (Liverpool) controls a pass beautifully and drills a shot from the edge of the box, but it's inadvertently blocked by a defender.

5 0-1 Goal! A brilliant link-up between Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) and Florian Wirtz sets up the former for a strike from the edge of the box. He makes no mistake, finding the bottom left corner. 0:1.

4 Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) beats his man but can't keep the ball in play.

4 Thierno Barry (Everton) met a cross in the box and headed it towards the top corner. It was a decent effort, but lacked the power to beat the keeper, who made a comfortable save.

3 James Garner (Everton) swings in the corner, but the defence clears it away.

3 James Garner (Everton) fires a dangerous free kick from the edge of the box. His strike heads for the bottom left corner, but Alisson pulls off a brilliant save!

2 Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) slides in but catches his opponent. The referee blows for a foul. Free kick to Everton.

2 Tyler Dibling (Everton) delivers a fine cross, but the defence clears it away.

1 The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!

17:01 The players are finally out! Liverpool to kick off.

17:00 Michael Oliver is today's referee.

17:00 Before kickoff, here are the starting lineups for today's clash.