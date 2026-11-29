Everton vs Liverpool: live text commentary (Premier League)
Premier League: Everton vs Liverpool. Kick-off: 29 November, 17:00 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Everton starting lineup: 1. Pickford J. (captain), 11. Barry T., 4. Branthwaite J., 8. Dewsbury-Hall K., 20. Dibling T., 37. Garner J., 10. Grealish J., 30. Hackney H., 5. Keane M., 16. Mykolenko V., 15. O'Brien J.
Everton substitutes: 24. Alcaraz C., 45. Armstrong H., 19. George T., 58. Graham B., 22. Johnson B., 31. King T., 2. Maitland-Niles A., 34. Rohl M., 12. Travers M.
Everton head coach: Moyes D.
Liverpool starting lineup: 1. Alisson, 29. Barcola B., 30. Frimpong J., 9. Isak A., 5. Jacquet J., 6. Kerkez M., 10. Mac Allister A., 73. Ngumoha R., 8. Szoboszlai D., 4. van Dijk V. (captain), 7. Wirtz F.
Liverpool substitutes: 33. Araujo R., 14. Chiesa F., 2. Gomez J., 67. Koumas L., 25. Mamardashvili G., 53. McConnell J., 23. Munoz V., 42. Nyoni T., 21. Tsimikas K.
Liverpool head coach: Iraola A.
- 45+1The referee blows the half-time whistle, bringing the first 45 minutes to a close.
- 45There will be 1 minute of added time.
- 45Liverpool are seeing much more of the ball now.
- 44Michael Oliver spotted the foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.
- 43Milos Kerkez (Liverpool) with a poor pass. He tries to cross into the box but it's cleared away.
- 41Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) hammers a shot from the edge of the box, but it flies well wide of the right post.
- 40Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) swings in the corner, but it fails to find a teammate.
- 39Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) takes the corner short.
- 39Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) takes the corner, but it's cleared by the defender. Liverpool win another corner.
- 38Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) whips in a cross, but it's cleared by the defence. The ball goes out of play. Liverpool win a corner.
- 38Dominik Szoboszlai's (Liverpool) corner is cleared away by a defender's header.
- 37Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) fires from outside the box, but it's blocked. Liverpool win a corner.
- 37James Garner (Everton) tries his luck from distance after a good pass, but skies it well over the bar.
- 36Jeremie Frimpong floats a ball into the box, Alexander Isak (Liverpool) does well to reach it but drags his shot wide of the right post.
- 35Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) collects the ball and fires a powerful shot from inside the box towards the right post, but the keeper makes the save!
- 33Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) looks for Thierno Barry, but overhits the through ball.
- 32Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.
- 32James Garner (Everton) clips a neat ball into the box for Thierno Barry, but he can't reach it.
- 315:3 is the total shot count for both teams. Shots on target are currently 1:1.
- 30Thierno Barry (Everton) failed to convert the corner. He headed from a dangerous spot, but sent it well over the bar.
- 30James Garner (Everton) takes the corner quickly with a short pass.
- 29Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) races towards goal, but the defender tracks back well to make a challenge.
- 28Hayden Hackney (Everton) receives a pinpoint pass in midfield and fires a shot, but is unlucky to hit his own teammate.
- 26Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) tries to find Alexander Isak, but overhits the pass.
- 25OWN GOAL! A whipped-in free kick hits Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) and goes into his own net. 1:1.
- 24Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) concedes a foul for a late challenge. Everton have a free kick near the touchline.
- 23Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) pounces on a loose pass from Dominik Szoboszlai. He tries his luck from range, but the shot goes well wide of the right post.
- 22Hayden Hackney (Everton) concedes a free kick for a foul. Michael Oliver saw it clearly and blows his whistle.
- 20That could have been a great chance! Hayden Hackney (Everton) fails to thread the ball through to Thierno Barry as the defence clears.
- 17Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) is through on goal, but the referee blows for offside following the linesman's flag.
- 17Some great controlled play and passing in the middle of the park from Liverpool.
- 16Possession stands at 36-64.
- 14Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) whips a cross into the box, but Alisson comes off his line to claim it.
- 13Michael Oliver halts play for a tactical foul by Milos Kerkez (Liverpool). Everton awarded a free kick.
- 12Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) threads a pass through to Alexander Isak, but Jordan Pickford cuts it out.
- 11Thierno Barry (Everton) is caught offside once again.
- 11James Garner (Everton) meets a pass on the edge of the box, but his shot is blocked.
- 10Hayden Hackney (Everton) commits a foul and Michael Oliver immediately awards a free kick.
- 8Thierno Barry (Everton) is caught offside and the referee blows the whistle following the linesman's flag.
- 7Rio Ngumoha (Liverpool) picks out his teammate in the box with a lovely pass. Florian Wirtz fails to convert and loses possession.
- 7Unlucky! Alexander Isak (Liverpool) controls a pass beautifully and drills a shot from the edge of the box, but it's inadvertently blocked by a defender.
- 50-1Goal! A brilliant link-up between Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) and Florian Wirtz sets up the former for a strike from the edge of the box. He makes no mistake, finding the bottom left corner. 0:1.
- 4Bradley Barcola (Liverpool) beats his man but can't keep the ball in play.
- 4Thierno Barry (Everton) met a cross in the box and headed it towards the top corner. It was a decent effort, but lacked the power to beat the keeper, who made a comfortable save.
- 3James Garner (Everton) swings in the corner, but the defence clears it away.
- 3James Garner (Everton) fires a dangerous free kick from the edge of the box. His strike heads for the bottom left corner, but Alisson pulls off a brilliant save!
- 2Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool) slides in but catches his opponent. The referee blows for a foul. Free kick to Everton.
- 2Tyler Dibling (Everton) delivers a fine cross, but the defence clears it away.
- 1The match has just kicked off, enjoy the game!
- 17:01The players are finally out! Liverpool to kick off.
- 17:00Michael Oliver is today's referee.
- 17:00Before kickoff, here are the starting lineups for today's clash.
- 17:00Welcome to our live text commentary! We'll bring you instant updates on all the match action. Starting lineups coming up shortly.
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