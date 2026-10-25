Thrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in London

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Thrilling round in the EPL: Liverpool secures a vital win, Newcastle triumphs in London

A series of interesting and important matches took place within the 8th round of the English Premier League. In one of the central matches of the round, «Liverpool» hosted «Brighton» at home, settled the matter from the opening minutes, and achieved a confident 2:0 victory. Also, «Newcastle» returned from their capital away trip with three points, while a hard-fought draw was recorded in the match between «Hull City» and «Brentford».

Quick resolution at Anfield: Two goals in 4 minutes

«Liverpool» started the match actively and laid the foundation for victory before the first half reached its halfway mark:

  • Minute 17 (own goal): Under pressure from the Merseysiders, «Brighton» midfielder Pascal Gross accidentally put the ball into his own net (1:0);

  • Minute 21 (Isak's strike): Four minutes later, Alexander Isak left the visitors' goalkeeper helpless, making it 2:0;

  • Match control: Despite both sides making a number of changes in the second half, the score remained unchanged.

EPL. Round 8

«Liverpool» — «Brighton» 2:0

  • Goals: Pascal Gross 17 (og), Alexander Isak 21.

  • «Liverpool»: Alisson Becker, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez (Kostas Tsimikas, 88), Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Florian Wirtz (Trey Nyoni, 65), Bradley Barcola (Lewis Koumas, 77), Alexander Isak (Rio Ngumoa, 77).

  • «Brighton»: Bart Verbruggen, Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Couto, 6), Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli (Jack Hinshelwood, 46), Yasin Ayari (Georginio Rutter, 75), Maxim De Cuyper, Pascal Gross, Chema Andres (Malick Yalcouye, 54), Diego Gomez, Charalampos Kostoulas.

Away win for «Newcastle»: Climbing to 7th place

The match in London between «Crystal Palace» and «Newcastle» completely turned in favor of the visitors in the second half:

  • Minute 46 (Quick start): William Osula, who stepped onto the pitch after the break, immediately put the «Magpies» ahead;

  • Minute 58 (Barns puts the seal): Harvey Barnes punished the opponent's defense to score his team's second goal and set the final result (0:2);

  • Standings situation: Thanks to this victory, «Newcastle» brought their points tally to 11 and rose to 7th place in the championship table. Meanwhile, «Crystal Palace», with 7 points, remains in the lower part of the table.

EPL. Round 8

«Crystal Palace» — «Newcastle» 0:2

  • Goals: William Osula 46, Harvey Barnes 58.

A stalemate in the match between «Hull City» and «Brentford»

In another encounter of the round, the teams were evenly matched:

  • First half penalty: «Hull City» forward Oliver McBurnie accurately converted an 11-meter penalty kick to put the hosts ahead;

  • Second half equalizer: Dango Ouattara leveled the score for the visitors, securing a valuable point for his team (1:1);

  • Table indicator: Following this result, «Brentford» reached 11 points, and «Hull City» reached 10 points.

EPL. Round 8

«Hull City» — «Brentford» 1:1

  • Goals: Oliver McBurnie (pen.) — Dango Ouattara.

English Premier LeagueLiverpoolNewcastleEPL
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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