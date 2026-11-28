In an interview with the club's official website, Pochettino acknowledged the industrious atmosphere at Old Trafford and emphasized that it will take some time to instill his ideas into the team:

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has shared his thoughts on his first days working with the team and the atmosphere at Old Trafford. The Argentine specialist officially took charge of the Mancunians on November 13 .

"I always tell the truth, that is the most important thing. Together with my staff, we see that all the staff at Old Trafford are striving hard to achieve success and develop. We were welcomed very warmly. Our task is to build mutual trust with the players as quickly as possible. We need to clearly define our game strategy and implement the ideas we want to execute on the pitch. If you ask me if everything is good after working here for eight days, my answer is yes. It is just a matter of the time needed for development," said Mauricio Pochettino.

Initial results under Pochettino

Under the Argentine specialist, the "Red Devils" have already played two official matches so far:

Competition Match and result Brief detail English Premier League Liverpool — Manchester United 4:0 The Mancunians suffered a heavy defeat UEFA Champions League Manchester United — Sporting 2:2 The match ended in a hard-fought draw

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