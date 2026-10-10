Starting lineups for "Manchester United" and "Tottenham" have been announced

·33·Sport
Starting lineups for "Manchester United" and "Tottenham" have been announced

In the framework of the 6th round of the English Premier League, two famous clubs that have found themselves in a difficult position in the standings — "Manchester United" and "Tottenham" — will face each other in Manchester. Before this dramatic clash, which starts at 21:30 Tashkent time, the starting lineups of both teams have been officially announced.

For both giants, who had an unsuccessful start to the season, this match has become a matter of life and death, not only for the next 3 points, but also to relieve psychological pressure and restore their position in the league.

A worrisome situation in the standings

The current state of the teams is causing serious concern among fans and experts:

  • "Manchester United" (12th place): The Mancunians have gathered only 5 points in the initial rounds and are sitting in the second half of the table — in 12th position. Injuries in the squad and a lack of consistency are costing the team dearly;

  • "Tottenham" (Last place): Despite expensive summer transfers, the Londoners have collected only 2 points in 5 matches and plunged to the very bottom of the Premier League table. For the "Spurs", a victory in today's game is considered the only way out of the crisis.

"United's" attacking lineup and defensive trio

The hosts' head coach fielded the following squad:

  • Goalkeeper: Lammens;

  • Defensive line: Maguire, Martinez, and young star Yoro will operate as a trio in the center, while Amad Diallo and Luke Shaw will assist in defense and attack on the flanks;

  • Defensive midfield: Youri Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo will act as connectors in the center, and team captain Bruno Fernandes is responsible for organizing attacks;

  • Attacking duo: New forces Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo will target the opponent's goal in the front line.

"Tottenham's" response: Tonali, Savio, and Solanke

The guests' starting 11 also shows that they are ready for a fierce battle:

  • Defense and goal: Kinski guards the goal, while Senesi, van Hecke, and Udogie operate in defense;

  • Rich midfield center: The quartet of Conor Gallagher, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Sandro Tonali will try to take control in the center of "Old Trafford";

  • Forwards: Fast wingers Savio and Mohammed Kudus, together with central forward Dominic Solanke, will try to break through the hosts' defense.

Match sheet and lineups

  • EPL. Round 6

    "Manchester United" — "Tottenham"

    Kick-off time: 21:30 (Tashkent time)

  • "Manchester United": Lammens, Maguire, Martinez, Yoro, Amad, Shaw, Tielemans, Mainoo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbeumo.

  • "Tottenham": Kinski, Senesi, van Hecke, Udogie, Gallagher, Gray, Bergvall, Tonali, Savio, Solanke, Kudus.

It will soon become clear which club will be able to end its crisis and get out of the difficult situation in this uncompromising battle held in front of the "Old Trafford" stands.

Manchester UnitedTottenhamPremier LeagueOld Trafford
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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