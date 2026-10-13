Big football in Tashkent: Ronaldo expected to take the pitch at Bunyodkor Stadium

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Big football in Tashkent: Ronaldo expected to take the pitch at Bunyodkor Stadium

Living legend of world football Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to arrive in Tashkent on November 2 this year. Saudi Arabia's "Al-Nassr" club, where the Portuguese star plays, will face Uzbekistan's multi-time champion — "Pakhtakor" as part of the AFC Elite Champions League.

This historic match is planned to take place at the magnificent "Bunyodkor" Stadium in the capital.

Expected football celebration and transport measures in Tashkent

The visit of a world-class star is certain to cause a major sensation in the capital:

  • "Pakhtakor" — "Al-Nassr" clash: Playing on their home turf against one of Asia's strongest teams and playing against Ronaldo will be an important test for Uzbek clubs;

  • "Bunyodkor" as the central arena: Taking into account the enormous interest of thousands of fans, it is planned to hold the match at the higher-capacity "Bunyodkor" Stadium;

    • Street closures: On the day of the football match, to ensure safety and prevent traffic jams, transport movement may be temporarily restricted on some central streets around the stadium.

Organization and security: Lessons from MrBeast's visit

Fans and the sports community hope that such a large-scale visit will be organized at the highest level:

  • Preventing crowds: To avoid the repetition of mass disorder and crowding observed during world-famous blogger MrBeast's recent visit to Tashkent, tightened security control measures will need to be taken by security services;

  • Caution around tickets: Since the demand for the match is expected to be extremely high, it is of utmost importance that a special system works against fake tickets and scalping.

Cristiano Ronaldo's stepping onto the Tashkent pitch is expected to become one of the most sensational and unforgettable events in the country's sports life.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrPakhtakorBunyodkor Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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