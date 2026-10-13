Ronaldo revealed the 15-year rivalry with Messi and a curious behind-the-scenes moment

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Ronaldo revealed the 15-year rivalry with Messi and a curious behind-the-scenes moment

Portugal national team and Al-Nassr club forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared sincere thoughts about his relationship with legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi built over the years. In an interview with The Touchline, the Portuguese star recalled the friendly atmosphere behind the greatest rivalry in world football history and a funny incident during award ceremonies.

Ronaldo emphasized that the on-field tension between them consisted solely of healthy competition, and they have always maintained deep mutual respect in their personal lives.

"I used to translate English for him": Behind-the-scenes detail

Ronaldo recalled an interesting situation that occurred during prestigious award ceremonies:

  • 15 years on a shared stage: "We stood side by side on the same stage at award ceremonies for 15 years, and we have always had a very good relationship with each other," Cristiano said;

  • Funny translation: "I remember very well translating into Spanish what the hosts and guests were saying in English for Messi at the ceremonies. It was truly a very interesting and funny situation."

"We pushed each other to move forward"

The Portuguese goalscorer acknowledged that the rivalry with Messi propelled both of them to great heights as players:

  • High mutual respect: "Leo has always treated me with great respect. Of course, he defended the interests of his club, and I defended the honor of mine. He fought for his national team, and I fought for mine too," the footballer added;

  • Healthy competition and progress: "But this was only a healthy sporting competition. I am confident that throughout all these years, we constantly pushed each other to move forward and develop further."

Such warm and respectful attitudes between the two legends, who defined an entire era of football history, leave a great impression on millions of fans.

Cristiano RonaldoLionel MessiPortugal national teamAl-Nassr
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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